Letters to the Editor

Nuclear power
Forty years ago the proposed nuclear power station at Inola named Black Fox was shut down in response to political pressure.
The result of this cancellation was that the power was instead generated by coal and half a billion tons of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide found its way into the atmosphere.
Black Fox was not the only power station canceled. Shutting down the expansion of this power generation resource has resulted in billions and billions of tons of carbon emissions.
By any metric turning away from nuclear has been at an extreme environmental mistake.
As coal plants are being shuttered and electric cars are being promoted, brownouts and blackouts are happening. This was an entirely self-inflicted circumstance.
It is an indictment of our educational system that so many people believe that you can increase demand and reduce demand without consequences.
Wind and solar are partial solutions but have serious technical limitations.
It is time for us to start following the science and once again begin building modern nuclear power station again.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Fending off UFOs
It’s sometimes forgotten that UFOs — unidentified flying objects — don’t include the words alien, intelligent beings or visitors from outer space.
We skip past the “unidentified” part, but then we try to figure out the motives of these extraterrestrials and whether they intend harm or not.
Unfortunately, we don’t know because none of these UFOs have landed with little green men asking to see our leader.
A number of UAEs — unidentified aerial phenomena (the military’s version of UFOs) — seen and recorded by Navy and Air Force pilots were investigated by the U.S. Defense Department.
The report’s findings are inconclusive. In other words, they don’t know what these things are either (“’There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs,” June 5).
Being human, we tend to anthropomorphize so-called intelligent beings.
Their bodies are symmetrical, with two arms and two legs and maybe a big head or a badly wrinkled face, as in “Star Trek” or “Star Wars.”
They are more relatable that way. And, most of them, conveniently, speak English.
In the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” a flying saucer lands in Washington, D.C., and its captain, Klaatu (played by Michael Rennie) asks to see our leader.
He brought along a robot named Gort, which can destroy the Earth.
But when Klaatu is killed, a boarding house owner (played by Patricia Neal) has to tell Gort, “Klaatu barada nikto” otherwise it will destroy the Earth.
So, the next time a pilot sees a UFO, maybe they should transmit the phrase “Klaatu barada nikto,” and maybe they will leave.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa