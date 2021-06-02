Letters to the Editor

Open libraries
Tulsa city-county libraries have been closed, or only partially opened, way too long.
I am tired of getting emails about exciting virtual programs and offerings.
At least as an adult I can go online and search the books and other materials I might want to check out. But the experience of going to the library and choosing books is especially vital for children.
Taking children to the library is a wonderful educational outing to be encouraged.
The kids get to see the vast number of books, play in different centers, sit at tables to hear the book they just chose, see other kids and parents doing the same, go to story time, get their summer reading folders stamped, carry home the books they selected and feel the comforting atmosphere and energy of the world of books in our libraries.
The children’s summer reading program online is no more than an exercise for parents to get a few coupons at the end of the summer. There is no excuse for our public libraries to be closed or limited at this point, if ever.
Please don’t ask taxpayers to give more to fund closed public facilities.
Tulsa needs to open fully our libraries and other public facilities and stop short-changing our kids and young families.
Margy Webb, Tulsa
Partisan battle
I am concerned about what is unfolding with the initiative to institute a commission to investigate the insurrection of Jan. 6, one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.
Instead of focusing on a bipartisan effort to understand fully what transpired and why, the vast majority of the Republicans in Congress are against it.
The need for this commission seems obvious, to bring clarity to these events so that we can finally put that dreaded day to rest. However, once again Congress is in a partisan battle.
Although 35 Republican House members supported the proposed bipartisan commission, it appears that not a single Senate Republican will. How can this be?
Former President Donald Trump seems to be calling the shots as he continues to declare a stolen election while tightly gripping the Republican purse strings.
Immediately after the insurrection, Republican congressional leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy emphatically proclaimed Trump responsible for the insurrection.
Today, they seem to be pushing this event under the rug.
Is this positional transformation due to a change of heart or a perceived need to do Trump’s bidding to gain access to that Republican purse and the hard-right base that continues its allegiance to the former president?
With the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon and the potential to regain control of the House and Senate, once again it appears that the quest for political power is mandating the actions of the day, not truth and the needs of the people.
Steven Davis, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Six Republican senators voted to move forward on legislation to create a commission. Ten were needed to break a filibuster.
Perfect storm
I am writing about the big winter storm and the reported outrageous prices charged for natural gas and electricity.
I know very little about electric rates and sources, but I do know a lot about natural gas rates and sources. I am a retired auditor and accountant for several large oil and gas companies.
I see our state Legislature has approved a plan for these companies to charge higher monthly rates for a decade or longer.
They are just pulling a fast one to enrich these big corporations and rip off consumers.
For example, it was reported on May 5 that ONEOK Corp. charged its subsidiary Oklahoma Natural Gas, up to $944.78 per mcf when the actual market price was under $3 an mcf.
But ONEOK has millions of mcfs of natural gas drilled, hooked up and ready to roll.
The idea that ONEOK, the parent company, would charge its subsidiary that figure is preposterous. It may have been a simple accounting entry, but that could easily be reversed or adjusted at a later date.
About 20 years ago, I was talking to the manager of a large gas field in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This manager told me the field being drilled could supply all of Oklahoma’s and Arkansas’ needs for the next 100 years.
Where was that gas when the supplies were lacking?
In many cases, this was the perfect storm for these utility companies to pull a huge pricing changes on their customers for years to come.
Robert Hayes, Tulsa