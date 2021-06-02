Letters to the Editor

Open libraries

Tulsa city-county libraries have been closed, or only partially opened, way too long.

I am tired of getting emails about exciting virtual programs and offerings.

At least as an adult I can go online and search the books and other materials I might want to check out. But the experience of going to the library and choosing books is especially vital for children.

Taking children to the library is a wonderful educational outing to be encouraged.

The kids get to see the vast number of books, play in different centers, sit at tables to hear the book they just chose, see other kids and parents doing the same, go to story time, get their summer reading folders stamped, carry home the books they selected and feel the comforting atmosphere and energy of the world of books in our libraries.

The children’s summer reading program online is no more than an exercise for parents to get a few coupons at the end of the summer. There is no excuse for our public libraries to be closed or limited at this point, if ever.

Please don’t ask taxpayers to give more to fund closed public facilities.