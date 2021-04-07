Letters to the Editor

It is my hope that some day District 6 (and all Tulsa districts) could have facilities like the Day Center for the Homeless to assist all of those in our community.

As Tulsans we cannot just pass the work off to someone else in another part of town. We need to meet the people who need help where they are and do everything we can to get them the resources they need to find permanent employment, housing and health care.

City leaders should set examples that emphasize the value of all Tulsans.

Jes McCutchen, Tulsa

Happy retirement

I would like to express my gratitude to my retiring carrier, Bob Frazier, who drove through all kinds of weather, over several decades, to deliver my newspaper that I could enjoy with my morning coffee.

Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah

Phone rights





In response to the letter “Service providers want people to answer their phones” (April 5) concerning persons not answering phone. I pay for my phone and it is my right to answer or not answer.