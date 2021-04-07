Letters to the Editor

Therapeutic arts
A recent study published in the Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection shows children are experiencing higher rates of depression, anxiety and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma state government leaders must use all tools at their disposal to address this growing issue. Of these tools, the arts are proven to be one of the most effective.
Before COVID-19, there was widespread acceptance that fine arts curriculum plays a critical role in providing a well-rounded education. There was also increasing realization that arts education is essential to developing creative thinkers.
Business and community leaders echo this thought.
Now, as students begin to return to their classrooms, they bring with them emotional burdens from the past year. These burdens are yet another issue arts education can effectively address.
Therefore, it is imperative that our schools be equipped with the arts as tools to help children rebound and thrive.
As the chairperson of the governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board, I have seen the excellent work the agency does in arts education. But the banner of arts education cannot be carried by only a few.
We ask all parents, grandparents, educators, school administrators, school boards, civic leaders and others to call their lawmakers today and ask them to dedicate funding and support policies that prioritize arts education in Oklahoma schools.
Funding for the arts will help prepare our citizens with the creative capabilities required to meet 21st century challenges and fully recapture the mental and emotional well-being of our children.
Darlene Parman, Oklahoma City
Squeamish shots
If you search in the dictionary for the word “squeamish” you will find out that among other things, in the modern vernacular, it means to bum one out.
I have a problem with the media showing needles being put into arms. I know that is sort of sissified, but being in my 80-something year, I have seen my share of blood and viscera. So that really isn’t the problem.
I suppose you could say I am bummed out by it.
I also believe our friends in the media could get their point across without showing penetration of needles, however slight.
Gary Geren, Broken Arrow
Helping people
There are some of us in east Tulsa who are glad to see supports finally put in place for people who are un-housed in this area through Housing Solutions (“Temporary housing facility for the homeless in east Tulsa draws complaints, concerns,” April 5).
It is my hope that some day District 6 (and all Tulsa districts) could have facilities like the Day Center for the Homeless to assist all of those in our community.
As Tulsans we cannot just pass the work off to someone else in another part of town. We need to meet the people who need help where they are and do everything we can to get them the resources they need to find permanent employment, housing and health care.
City leaders should set examples that emphasize the value of all Tulsans.
Jes McCutchen, Tulsa
Happy retirement
I would like to express my gratitude to my retiring carrier, Bob Frazier, who drove through all kinds of weather, over several decades, to deliver my newspaper that I could enjoy with my morning coffee.
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
Phone rights
In response to the letter “Service providers want people to answer their phones” (April 5) concerning persons not answering phone. I pay for my phone and it is my right to answer or not answer.
I will not answer any number that I do not recognize. I will not answer any number that does not have a name I recognize.
If there are concerns about service people not having their calls answered, then they should have phones that show up with the name of the company they represent — not use their personal phones.
I have names of all my physicians, friends and business contacts programmed into my phone and answer all calls from anyone on that list.
I have too much to do to stop and answer all these robocalls and unsolicited sales calls.
My answer to anyone who wants to dictate when to answer calls is when they pay my phone bill.
Until then, the decision to answer or not answer my phone is my right as a citizen of this great country.
Loretta Sellers, Sapulpa