Letters to the Editor

Most health care facilities in eastern Oklahoma are based out of Tulsa.

This train wreck has been coming for a long time. A lack of health care providers statewide coupled with the closing of rural hospitals and clinics created this scenario.

Rural residents have little choice where they are sent for care. Out here in the rural areas, doctors, nurses and hospitals are few and far between.

Thankfully, the Cherokee Nation is working to fill this gap as quickly as possible.

Until our political leaders stop making the coronavirus a political issue and accept the fact that without adequate health care in rural areas, we only have two cities able to provide care for sick people.

Until our leaders figure out we are truly all in this together and at risk, Tulsa hospitals will continue to be overrun with sick people from outside the city limits.

Tulsa is the oasis of health care in eastern Oklahoma, like it or not.

Donna Woods, Muskogee

