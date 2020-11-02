Letters to the Editor

Leave weapons
The U.S. Constitution is not only about tyranny but also about the reasoned and principled nonviolent transfer of political power through the ballot.
As Americans, this is the political model we champion around the globe.
The vast majority of people generally feel less safe with a stranger holding a fully loaded assault weapon than they do without such a person around.
Then there is the age-old adage that sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees.
I maintain if you are hyper-focused on the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm and intend to take it to a polling place, you are staring at a tree thinking it defines the forest.
On Election Day let us all think big picture and leave our weapons at home.
Michael Lock, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Oklahoma law forbids weapons in certain location where polling places may be located, such as schools or government buildings.
Center fixes
As newcomers in Tulsa, we were urged by locals to experience our echoes caused by a quirky sonic phenomena on the Boston Avenue bridge.
Arriving at the bridge, we looked for a plaque or other guidance to inform us where to stand and how to evoke echoes at one of downtown Tulsa’s most iconic landmarks, known far and wide as the Center of the Universe and visited by untold thousands of people every year.
But we found no plaque or other guidance.
May we suggest that among the planned renovations, it would be helpful to add a sign that explained where to stand (center of the brick circle), where to face (any direction) and what to do (whisper, sing or speak normally).
Kathy and Jerry Sandler, Tulsa
Tulsa oasis
I listened to Mayor G.T. Bynum’s press conference with interest on Oct. 27, and I just finished reading the Tulsa World story on it (“’Vast majority’ of Tulsa’s record COVID-19 hospitalizations are from outside city, officials say,” Oct. 28).
I believe the most accurate COVID-19 information available in the entire state comes out of Tulsa County.
The mayor expressed frustration that most of the patients in Tulsa hospitals are from outside the city.
Most health care facilities in eastern Oklahoma are based out of Tulsa.
This train wreck has been coming for a long time. A lack of health care providers statewide coupled with the closing of rural hospitals and clinics created this scenario.
Rural residents have little choice where they are sent for care. Out here in the rural areas, doctors, nurses and hospitals are few and far between.
Thankfully, the Cherokee Nation is working to fill this gap as quickly as possible.
Until our political leaders stop making the coronavirus a political issue and accept the fact that without adequate health care in rural areas, we only have two cities able to provide care for sick people.
Until our leaders figure out we are truly all in this together and at risk, Tulsa hospitals will continue to be overrun with sick people from outside the city limits.
Tulsa is the oasis of health care in eastern Oklahoma, like it or not.
Donna Woods, Muskogee
Saying a prayer
In reference to the letter “Thy will be done” (Oct. 25), I think it should be a big prayer that each and every one of us, no matter the party, should be praying.
I know I am and plan to pray it every day and night through Tuesday.
I hope all will join me.
S.J. Riggs, Tulsa
Add stamps
I wish to pass along an unpleasant experience I had with the mail so others may avoid the same.
I was due a refund, and the entity I was dealing with promptly sent me a form to complete and sign.
It enclosed a return envelope with the address and attention included. In the upper right-hand corner, it stated, “No postage necessary if mailed in the USA.”
The letter did not reach its destination.
I spoke with a postal employee about this and was told that these letters were not delivered until someone paid the postage.
I was told that sometimes when postage is not added, it can create a long delay and sometimes the letter are never retrieved.
If you want your mail to be delivered promptly, put postage on it.
Leonard H. Brehm, Tulsa
