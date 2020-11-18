Letters to the Editor

Stitt’s message
In the Nov. 12 Tulsa World, there is a photo next to the story “State House Members Take Oath.”
In that photo is a gallery of people watching the swearing-in at the state Capitol.
Most of the people in that gallery are not wearing masks. The day before this event, Gov. Kevin Stitt was on television begging people to wear a mask but refusing to make it a mandate.
What is the matter with these people in this photo? Denial?
Why are they even allowed inside the Capitol building without masks?
I guess the message from Stitt: Do what I say and not as I do.
Linda Cohlmia, Tulsa
Editor’s note: As of Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all state employees to wear masks at work and in state buildings. While the governor’s order doesn’t apply to lawmakers, state legislative leaders said the House and Senate will maintain similar policies.
Pfizer irresponsible
While we are all awaiting a viable and effective vaccine for COVID-19, what is the value of a 90% effective vaccine?
If all 360 million American citizens get the vaccine, will they be asking themselves, “Am I going to be one of the 36 million people in the U.S. for whom the vaccine does not work?”
I understand the anxiousness we all feel and want this pandemic to end.
However, I believe it was extremely irresponsible for Pfizer to announce the arrival of its vaccine when only initial tests look promising.
There are may labs throughout the world working on their own vaccine, when they should be working together.
Reports say this vaccine has to be stored at below-freezing temperatures, and once thawed its useful life is in hours.
The financial world is full of glee, and Pfizer’s stock value is going up. But at what cost to all of us?
Wear masks, social distance and don’t jump at anything that smacks of expediency over true substance and viability.
This only makes more sense than racing to a magical potion that may not have substantial and authoritative confirmation.
Roger Redden, Muskogee
Presumed winner
If I understand the U.S. voting process, when voters go to the polls to elect a president they are actually voting for a group of electors who meet later and vote to elect the president.
I don’t know how obligated these electors are to vote for the candidate the public selected for them, but officially Joe Biden will not be elected president until the electors meet.
Until then, Biden is the presumed winner.
Bill Strader, Sperry
Editor’s Note: In 33 states, laws penalize rogue electors. Oklahoma can penalize a faithless elector with a $1,000 fine. No such violation has occurred in state history. Deadline for elector votes is Dec. 23 with Congress counting those votes on Jan. 6.
Helping children
Around the world today, about 250 million children are at risk of not reaching full development due to poverty and stunting, leading to delayed mental and physical health, a lower education level and less economic opportunities for them when they reach adulthood.
The Global Child Thrive Act was proposed to fight back against the damages caused by poverty and intervene and help with childhood development in foreign countries where this is still an issue.
Every child deserves to have all the tools to help them reach their fullest potential and reach adulthood.
One senator who knows this firsthand is Sen. Jim Inhofe. His own granddaughter was living in an impoverished African orphanage where children were sleeping in buckets before she was adopted by Inhofe’s daughter and her family.
While I commend the Inhofe’s family for opening up their loving home and giving her a much better life, I am now asking him to help the children who were not so lucky to be adopted.
I’m asking Inhofe to please support the Global Child Thrive Act on the Senate floor and help those who need our help the most.
Isabel Lomeli, Broken Arrow
Pandemic
Discord
In the early days of the pandemic, the watch word for society’s deliverance was, “We’ll get through this together.”
These days, that motto is not heard so much, and perhaps “together” conveyed a subtly risky message as things have developed.
Ironically and curiously, the Lord counseled ancient Israel to “Come out from their midst and be separate.” However, there was no pandemic in those days.
On a lesser note, one can only wonder how many of those White House parties the
president hosted (pun intended)?
John Schwane,
Broken Arrow
