Letters to the Editor

I understand the anxiousness we all feel and want this pandemic to end.

However, I believe it was extremely irresponsible for Pfizer to announce the arrival of its vaccine when only initial tests look promising.

There are may labs throughout the world working on their own vaccine, when they should be working together.

Reports say this vaccine has to be stored at below-freezing temperatures, and once thawed its useful life is in hours.

The financial world is full of glee, and Pfizer’s stock value is going up. But at what cost to all of us?

Wear masks, social distance and don’t jump at anything that smacks of expediency over true substance and viability.

This only makes more sense than racing to a magical potion that may not have substantial and authoritative confirmation.

Roger Redden, Muskogee

Presumed winner

If I understand the U.S. voting process, when voters go to the polls to elect a president they are actually voting for a group of electors who meet later and vote to elect the president.