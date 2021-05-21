Letters to the Editor

Ashamed again
When I was a child growing up in the 1980s in south Tulsa, I lived in a mostly white community, and African American kids at my school were primarily bused in from north Tulsa.
When I was 14, a new African American family moved in down the street.
Within days, someone had spray-painted “KKK” in sprawling red letters across their garage door. I felt such shame for that happening in my neighborhood, even though I was just a child.
That same year, my history teacher taught us about the events that occurred in 1921, where countless Black citizens were murdered and an entire prosperous black community burned to the ground.
Fast forward 30 years, and I reconnected with that teacher. He told me that he had received death threats for teaching us about the Tulsa race massacre.
Death threats. For teaching children actual history.
This seemed so unreal and impossible to me.
But here we are in 2021, 100 years from the day when horrific race massacre occurred, and this time it is the state government strong-arming educators, silencing history and white-washing reality with the passing of House Bill 1775.
Will parents soon be able to pull their children from Oklahoma classrooms when actual history is being taught?
Will those schools lose even more precious funding? Will we stop teaching children about slavery, the women’s suffrage movement, the Trail of Tears?
I feel that rising sense of shame again, this time at the ignorance of my own state government.
Jennifer Stowe, Tulsa
Radical fringe
CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp gave a superb analysis of the importance of the GOP vote to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her GOP leadership position.
Cheney fell into disfavor with many Republicans because she told the truth about the big lie and admitting President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election.
Recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham commented on the ousting of Cheney by saying, “If you try to drive (Trump) out of the (GOP), half the people will leave … the GOP cannot go forward without Trump being part of it.”
The half supporting Trump would include those supporting conspiracies, white supremacy and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
These are the ones who are seeking to shove the other Republicans (Cheney, Mitt Romney, John McCain, the Bushes) out of power and/or the party.
The only ones left in power positions in the GOP are those willing to bend the knee and support Trump and his continual lies.
It is the radical fringe of the GOP that will be left, a concentration of the Trump base that does not allow GOP members to disagree with Trump.
Those who will not bend the knee will be shoved out of leadership of the Trump cult and/or the GOP altogether.
What will be left is a small party of radically right cultists, who adhere to control of one person rather than the Constitution and the rule of law.
Since most Americans consider themselves moderates, the new, radical Trump GOP will not be winning many elections.
J. David Wemhaner, Jenks
One party
I read with interest the letter “One party” (April 22), expressing relief the Democrats now control all three branches of government and “things can get done.”
What kind of things does the writer long for? Maybe open borders, long gas lines or Portland, Oregon, style mob rule?
That’s an interesting idea.
I would call attention to the sovereign country of Venezuela. When Venezuela wasn’t under the control of one party, it was a flourishing bastion of freedom and democracy.
Venezuela was oil rich, had a prosperous workforce and companies.
Venezuela (as are Cuba, Argentina, the Congo, Vietnam, Somalia, Russia, China) is now proudly under one-party control. And what a blessing!
Now the oil must be bought from other countries, except Venezuela can no longer pay for it. Now the peasants are frantically fleeing the utopia of one-party control because toilet paper isn’t available, jobs disappeared and gangs run the countryside.
So citizens are escaping to other meccas like Colombia, also under one-party control.
Be careful what you wish for. God may grant your wish and give you a utopia here in the U.S. just like the one in Venezuela.
Sam Woodard, Bixby