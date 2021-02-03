Letters to the Editor

Trump made several statements before and even during the attack on the Capitol that were viewed by protesters to encourage violence.

Just listen to his words; ask the rioters who participated.

Trump was probably the only person who could have stopped the attack on the Capitol, but he chose not to speak out at the time.

Only after the fact did he choose to say what he should have said before it happened.

The rioting by the Black Lives Matter protesters was carried out by a minority of the demonstrators and was not at all encouraged by Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

The letter’s contention that Biden could have stopped the rioters with his words is laughable.

Phil Adams, Tulsa

Baseball giants

About 1982, Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s record of career home runs, was at the downtown Tulsa Fred Jones Ford agency to sign autographs.

My wife, our youngest son and I met a seated Aaron. He signed his photo and handed it to us.

I offered my hand to shake his. As soon as he saw it, he rose from his chair wearing a big smile and gave me a firm handshake.