Letters to the Editor

As a pediatrician who practiced for over 30 years in Oklahoma, I wish to express that the privatization of Medicaid under a managed care model is a very bad idea.
This model forces doctors to ration care and function as gatekeepers in an effort to avoid exhausting the system of funds.
This benefits those who manage the system, but hurts patients, doctors and hospitals. Typically, the funds become exhausted, which forces physicians and hospitals to provide care for no compensation.
Many physicians will opt out altogether, which creates lack of access for patients.
A much more sustainable and equitable system would be to raise taxes slightly to pay for the care that we are called to provide.
Remember, for every dime we raise and spend, we receive 90 cents from the federal government.
That’s a very good investment in the health of Oklahomans.
Perry Ward, M.D., Tulsa
Violent words
A recent letter declaring President Donald Trump innocent is full of falsehoods (“Shameful impeachment of Donald Trump,” Jan. 25).
Trump made several statements before and even during the attack on the Capitol that were viewed by protesters to encourage violence.
Just listen to his words; ask the rioters who participated.
Trump was probably the only person who could have stopped the attack on the Capitol, but he chose not to speak out at the time.
Only after the fact did he choose to say what he should have said before it happened.
The rioting by the Black Lives Matter protesters was carried out by a minority of the demonstrators and was not at all encouraged by Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.
The letter’s contention that Biden could have stopped the rioters with his words is laughable.
Phil Adams, Tulsa
Baseball giants
About 1982, Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s record of career home runs, was at the downtown Tulsa Fred Jones Ford agency to sign autographs.
My wife, our youngest son and I met a seated Aaron. He signed his photo and handed it to us.
I offered my hand to shake his. As soon as he saw it, he rose from his chair wearing a big smile and gave me a firm handshake.
We exchanged pleasantries for maybe a minute; he seemed pleased, and I certainly was.
I cannot recall the year Roger Maris was in Tulsa to play in the Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Tournament, which my middle son and I attended.
When I saw Maris busy cleaning his golf ball, my son and I walked over to meet him. I remember telling him that I followed his 1961 season through the sports section in the Tulsa World that year when he swung for 61 home runs to beat Ruth’s record of 60.
He smiled and thanked me; we shook hands, and he left for the next tee.
Both were strong individuals who excelled in their careers.
In the words of St. Francis of Sales, “Nothing is so strong as gentleness; nothing so gentle as real strength.”
That should be everyone’s way of life; then peace and love would reign.
Harold R. Cooper, Jenks
Zipper merge
I write about zipper merging because northbound Yale Avenue at 61st Street is an accident waiting to happen.
You may have experienced it. Three lanes squeeze to one.
It could be done so nicely if the city would encourage zipper merging with some signage showing people what do do.
Instead, most people line up in the left lane, leaving the other lanes empty until someone familiar with zipper merging pulls all the way to the merge point and then tries to zipper merge.
That’s where the tension builds and the accidents will happen.
There’s no need for all that agony.
We all need to pull forward in whichever lane is open until we reach the merge point at which location we just take turns — as we would automatically if the signal lights were not working.
This is a great pity that creates road rage and accidents for no reason at all. It all could be eliminated with a few signs indicating how to zipper merge.
Why can’t we learn from the states around us that already do this?
Carl Stephani, Tulsa
Be the solution
Guest writer Mike Floyd’s column “Are you the family” (Jan. 26) is the best thing I have read in a long time.
It is something we all need to take to heart. We need to remember that we can be a part of the problem or a part of the solution!
Which do you choose to be?
Lou Mahaney, Tahlequah
Editor’s note: The Oklahoma Department of Transportation encourages motorists to use the zipper merge as a means of decreasing construction zone traffic.