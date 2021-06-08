Letters to the Editor

Charge Trump
I believe former President Donald John Trump should be arrested and tried as main organizer of the criminal attack on the U.S. Congress.
I salute U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney and many others for standing up for equal justice.
Trump is closely associated with the Jan. 6 riot. He told a crowd, at an event he promoted, to go to the Congress and stop a legal process.
I believe only a vote of the Senate could legally stop the process. Based on crowd behavior at his past rallies, Trump could reasonably expect them to be violent toward his opponents.
The crowd went to the location Trump specified and committed crimes including murder. I believe that is enough to file charges on anyone.
It is patriotic to make an example of a dishonest president. Make an example by giving him a fair trial and enforcing the verdict.
I simply believe charges against Donald Trump are the way to make America a little greater again.
Jeff Pickens, Stillwater
Greenwood tax
I believe the best form of reparations from the Tulsa Race Massacre would be for the City of Tulsa to pass a citywide one-cent sales tax for five years to fund the economic revitalization of the Greenwood District.
This sales tax would be implemented much in the same way as the Oklahoma City MAPS programs, with the sales tax going toward only specifically targeted projects that would be approved by a vote of the people living within Tulsa.
The money approved could not be used for any other purpose except for those projects approved by the vote of the people.
Money collected by the sales tax should also go to help fund the establishment of Black-owned businesses, nightclubs, restaurants, theatres, hotels, child-oriented attractions and parks, a library and museum.
It ought to relocate Drillers Stadium to provide additional land for the Greenwood District development.
The goal would be to bring the Greenwood District back to being the most prosperous Black community in the nation, to being the Black Wall Street of America.
Since the Oklahoma National Guard was involved in the fighting against Greenwood residents, perhaps the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt would assist in funding the revitalization effort.
It would help Greenwood return to its former self and set an example to the nation on how to revitalize other Black communities.
Lloyd G. Tidwell, Claremore
Disappointment
On Jan. 6, we had the deadliest attack on our U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.
It cost several lives and damaged a considerable amount of property. This attack needs to be investigated.
Unfortunately, both Oklahoma U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe don’t have the same reverence for our Capitol that most of us do.
It is a shame that politics has once again prevented our senators from doing the right thing. I am a very disappointed Republican.
Michael Haugh, Tulsa
Outstanding job
The Tulsa World coverage of the issues and events surrounding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been outstanding!
Stories and photos alike have been informative and well-balanced. Good follow-ups, too.
Brava/Bravo for responsible journalism!
Caroline Johnson, Tulsa
Slavery exists
One hundred years ago, something happened in our city that was terrible and hard to fathom.
There is no explanation how one race of people could treat another group of humans so cruelly. Yet, it has happened since the beginning of time.
We fought a war to end slavery. Some cities are tearing down statues that represent the Confederacy.
Tulsa renamed schools. But yet slavery still exists.
What brand of shoes are you wearing? You might want to take note.
Maybe we should right this wrong that is happening today.
Ending slavery is something we all can get behind. It is easy, and you don’t have to buy a thing.
Lorenda Stetler, Tulsa
Protect rights
Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene claims to find no right to not wear a mask during a pandemic anywhere in the Bill of Rights (“Law ties the hands of college leaders,” May 30).
What a monumentally stupid thing to say! Has he not read the 10th Amendment?
Surely a professional newspaperman knows the purpose of the Constitution is to protect our rights, not list them out, one by one.
Michael Collins, Tulsa