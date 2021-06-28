Letters to the Editor

Together, we are lifting our communities by building infrastructure and training a skilled workforce.

That’s why I welcome President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

The American Jobs Plan will add tens of billions of dollars’ worth of much needed resources into tribal communities to strengthen our economies and build infrastructure.

I also know that Cherokee Nation needs every resource it can access to continue to build upon our existing efforts and lead the way not only in Indian Country, but across the nation.

The American Jobs Plan will bring these vital resources to our reservation, and I am committed to working with Congress and the White House to ensure this once-in-a-generation legislation becomes law.

Editor’s Note: Chuck Hoskin Jr. is principal chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.