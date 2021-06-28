Letters to the Editor

Gun silencer
I read in the Tulsa World June 20 “DC Digest” roundup that Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe have backed legislation to make silencers “more easily available” for sale to gun owners.
This begs the question: Who, besides professional assassins and other criminal ilk, needs a silencer?
I wonder if there’s been any response from the law enforcement community about this.
Marilyn Meakins, Tulsa
Diverse history
The school I went to is a great school but when it came to history, I was taught a history that was whitewashed and seen through white-colored glasses.
My school history classes never taught the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Osage murders, the first person to die in the Revolutionary War was Black or the first person to the North Pole was Black.
When I grew up, all the cowboys were white even though there were more than 5,000 Black cowboys.
Amos and Andy were white, and Black people were slow moving and slow thinking.
Chinese people were either cooks or laundry persons, and Native Americans were savages.
I hope that schools teach a critical race theory.
A theory based on the truth and not to whitewash the true history of the United States.
If I did not take the initiative to find out what is true history, I might have never known.
If we do not tell the truth, we will have more generations who live under a lie.
David Phillips, Tulsa
Saving lives
Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus.
Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.
The vaccines prevent nearly 100% of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, and now, everyone age 12 and older in the U.S. is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status.
In fact, over 170 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.
To find a vaccination provider near you, go to vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile device, or call 1-800-232-0233.
If you have been vaccinated, encourage others to do so. Learn about how to talk to your friends and family about getting vaccinated at wecandothis.hhs.gov.
Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past the pandemic.
Thank you for playing your part. #WeCanDoThis.
Jeri D. Pickett, Dallas
Tribal resources
Cherokee Nation is proud of its commitment to strengthening our region’s economy.
In one of my first actions as principal chief, I signed legislation, the Career Readiness Act, that doubled our investment in workforce development and training.
My administration has also invested millions of dollars to bring connectivity and broadband access to communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. But we have not stopped there.
I recently signed the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act, which injects new funding to eliminate barriers to clean water access across our reservation.
We’re also investing in infrastructure projects within the Cherokee Nation Reservation that will support jobs and citizens such as the residential veterans center in Sallisaw, and projects bolstering growth and attracting tourism, such as the WOKA Water Park under construction.
Together, we are lifting our communities by building infrastructure and training a skilled workforce.
That’s why I welcome President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
The American Jobs Plan will add tens of billions of dollars’ worth of much needed resources into tribal communities to strengthen our economies and build infrastructure.
I also know that Cherokee Nation needs every resource it can access to continue to build upon our existing efforts and lead the way not only in Indian Country, but across the nation.
The American Jobs Plan will bring these vital resources to our reservation, and I am committed to working with Congress and the White House to ensure this once-in-a-generation legislation becomes law.
Chuck Hoskin Jr., Tahlequah
Editor’s note: Jeri D. Picket is the regional administrator for the Health Resources and Services Administration in the Region VI Office, which includes Oklahoma.
Editor’s Note: Chuck Hoskin Jr. is principal chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.