Horner’s legacy
My heart sank when I read about the death of former state Sen. Maxine Horner.
Recently, I watched the OETA documentary “Goin’ Back to T-Town” and thought how I needed to reconnect with her after the pandemic.
It pains me to know that it is no longer a possibility.
My thoughts turned to November, 1988, when Horner was an award recipient — on the 50th anniversary of Kristallnacht — for having been the force behind the legislation of Oklahoma’s hate crimes bill.
The commemoration event was a first for the Say No To Hate Coalition.
The coalition was organized by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Tulsa Urban League after a long spate of anti-Jewish and anti-Black hate activity, culminating with the announcement that the head of the White Aryan Resistance was coming to Tulsa to recruit membership “because it was fertile ground.”
The Say No To Hate Coalition included representatives from the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, city of Tulsa and law enforcement.
Participants attending the Kristallnacht Commemoration and Award event gathered at the site of the old Ku Klux Klan building in downtown Tulsa and walked behind Mayor Rodger Randle and a large Say No To Hate banner to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, where Horner received her award.
Yolanda Charney, Tulsa
Not socialism
Having read several letters to the editor lately describing government services as socialist programs, makes me (and hopefully others) wonder if there are any conservatives still paying attention to how misinformed progressives are.
Consider the letter stating the G.I. Bill that paid for college tuition was equal to the forgiveness of student loans today (“Past free college program built wealth and prosperity for America,” Feb. 7).
Perhaps I could see that point if those students had served four or more years in the military, where a person is subject to work or even combat at any time.
Another recent letter espoused the premise that Social Security benefits were also socialistic (“Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries,” Dec. 1).
The writer missed the part where the government withholds federal taxes from wages to be deposited into Social Security Administration funds.
Brian Cole, Broken Arrow
Child suffering
While I support the concern expressed in a recent letter by Tony Lauinger, the chairman of Oklahomans for Life, for his appreciation of the sanctity of life, I just wish he would be willing to acknowledge that there are millions of small children who are starving, wandering the earth with their parents trying to find a safe place to live, suffering with parents who lost jobs and some even being shot and abused by distraught parents (“Biden administration’s embrace of science includes abortion,” Feb. 9).
Bringing new human life into the world is not simply a biological matter, but an ethical and spiritual responsibility.
Parents should not be forced to have more children than they can feed and keep safe.
Being an anti-abortion absolutist is unworkable in terms of the human population problems with which we are dealing.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
Unconscious bias
As a longtime reader, I applaud the Tulsa World staff’s hard work, continuing to publish a reliable newspaper despite shrinking budgets and a polarized community.
But I’ve noticed a few instances of what may be unconscious bias in articles.
On Jan. 2, Editorial Editor Wayne Greene summarized the history of most states in the middle of the country, including Alabama, as being the story of Native Americans, pioneers and settlers.
Leaving slavery and its legacies out of Alabama’s history is a pretty glaring omission.
On Jan. 4, reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer quoted Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins describing homicide detectives working in “the worst parts of town” as evidence of the detectives’ toughness.
I wonder what makes one neighborhood bad or good in Watkins’ view. If it’s high crime rates, isn’t that where the police should be working?
The next day Schlotthauer and the police laid the blame for a pedestrian death squarely on the 91-year-old victim’s shoulders, pointing out that he crossed a busy, unlit street without a crosswalk, as if Estes Riddle had chosen a bad spot for a stroll, instead of running an errand using his feet and walker.
Tulsa prioritizes walkability-by-choice in trendy neighborhoods over walkability-by-necessity in poor neighborhoods.
And Americans have decided that a 50% increase in pedestrian deaths over the last decade is the price of enormous trucks.
I hope you can do better, Tulsa.
Johanna Burton, Tulsa