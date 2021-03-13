Letters to the Editor

Defunded schools
My children are suffering the effects of a degraded public education system. Over a decade of efforts to defund our schools have left our kids in some of the worst schools in the world.
Teachers are leaving the state and the school system constantly. Efforts to encourage choice are pointless if all schools are losing funding and teachers.
Not to mention the fact that working parents do not have time to drive their kids across the county every day to go to a better school.
Our leaders need to do more now to support Oklahoma’s educational future. Where does the workforce come from if we don’t have good schools?
Conservative values mean investing in the resources we need to continue to innovate and grow. Instead of fighting for more choices, we need to fight for better quality across all schools so we can have more equitable outcomes.
Kids are being left out in the cold and it’s kneecapping our future.
Seth Dazey, Tulsa
Lifetime oath
In 1962, I enlisted in the Marine Corps. I was proud to do it.
During the enlistment process I took an oath to protect my country from threats, foreign or domestic. I took that oath seriously.
As far as I’m aware, everyone who served in the U.S. armed forces took a similar oath.
What, then, of the former and current military personnel and police who took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol? Did the oath they took expire?
As far as I know, my oath was for life.
Mel Buckner, Tulsa
Dr. Seuss value
When the story appeared about the Dr. Seuss books no longer being published, I decided that these six books may have collectors’ value in the future (“6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images,” March 2).
I went to Amazon to see about purchasing them. None of the six is currently available.
However, I did find that other people had the same idea; “Scrambled Eggs Super” is for sale for $1,600. What does one make of this?
Was the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises a ploy to make money from the banished books? Was Amazon cowed by Random House, the publisher, to not sell their stock of books?
Is it a conspiracy by the cancel culture cabal? Are there plans for a worldwide recall, including those in Braille?
I might note that there is still available a book which is a resource, including lesson plans, for teachers who may use Dr. Seuss texts.
Henry Harder, Tulsa
THD praise
I admit I’m usually pretty vocal in expressing dissatisfaction or annoyance at community events, especially if lines are involved. For that reason, I feel motivated to share my recent experiences receiving both of my COVID-19 vaccination shots.
I can find no reason to share anything negative about either event.
Both shots were administered at Expo Square, and both took less than an hour to complete — and that includes the 15 minutes you wait afterwards to make certain nothing went wrong.
Every single individual was helpful and friendly, from the parking lot attendants, the paperwork distributors to the vaccinators.
Their positivity was helpful at alleviating any anxiety I experienced, and their professional demeanor gave me confidence in accepting the injection.
So often, I’m ready to complain about events like this, but I find myself unable to list a single complaint.
Tulsa Health Department deserves great praise for the organization and staffing for these vaccines. I have great appreciation for the pleasant experience.
Thank you to everyone who made it so.
Linda Eaton, Tulsa
Minimum wage
We must have a $15 minimum wage nationally.
With the increase of inflation, the cost of health care and child care and the fact that so many people are required to get a second or third job just to make ends meet, $15 isn’t enough.
At a minimum, a raise would be a move in the direction of equality.
Our young adults should not have to choose between going to school or keeping their lights on and food to eat in their fridge.
Carrie Engelbrecht,
Claremore
Important Medicaid
Medicaid is one of the most important services for the elderly, especially for the lower income citizens!
This needs to be important to Gov. Kevin Stitt. We baby boomers deserve this.
Take care of your people, governor.
Vicki Beatty, Tulsa