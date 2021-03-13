Letters to the Editor

Defunded schools

My children are suffering the effects of a degraded public education system. Over a decade of efforts to defund our schools have left our kids in some of the worst schools in the world.

Teachers are leaving the state and the school system constantly. Efforts to encourage choice are pointless if all schools are losing funding and teachers.

Not to mention the fact that working parents do not have time to drive their kids across the county every day to go to a better school.

Our leaders need to do more now to support Oklahoma’s educational future. Where does the workforce come from if we don’t have good schools?

Conservative values mean investing in the resources we need to continue to innovate and grow. Instead of fighting for more choices, we need to fight for better quality across all schools so we can have more equitable outcomes.

Kids are being left out in the cold and it’s kneecapping our future.

Seth Dazey, Tulsa

Lifetime oath

In 1962, I enlisted in the Marine Corps. I was proud to do it.