Letters to the Editor

In two recent editorials, the Tulsa World editorial board criticized my office for defending state election laws. I hope to correct the record.
In one lawsuit, I defended Oklahoma’s laws on absentee voting — as is my responsibility as Oklahoma’s attorney general (“Attorney General Mike Hunter goes to court to defend Oklahoma’s undefendable absentee voting law,” Aug. 29).
The paper criticized these laws as “undefendable,” but my office successfully defended them. A federal judge agreed with us, and the Democratic Party didn’t bother to appeal.
Perhaps more disturbingly, the editorial board misrepresented my position in the case. The board accused me of seeking a notary requirement for absentee ballots instead of allowing an exemption for those who included a copy of their photo ID with their ballot.
But the opposite is true: We defended the state’s special COVID-19 laws allowing either option to be used.
The paper’s more recent editorial criticized me for defending a Pennsylvania state law setting election deadlines that are the same as Oklahoma’s (“Why does Oklahoma’s attorney general want to interfere with how Pennsylvania counts votes?” Nov. 17).
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed the deadline in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election. Our argument is Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution gives the role of setting election deadlines to the “Legislature” of the states, not state courts.
Because our country’s constitutional framework for elections is under siege, the editorial board was wrong to suggest I had no business weighing in. In fact, state attorneys general across the country, myself included, opine on such constitutional issues frequently.
The Tulsa World’s editorials notwithstanding, I remain committed to defending Oklahoma laws and the U.S. Constitution.
Mike Hunter,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s Note: Mike Hunter is the Oklahoma attorney general.
Sacrificial lambs
I have been a certified nursing assistant for 12 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this.
I work in a hospital, and we have been working almost constantly with skeleton crews. On top of having no staff, the ICUs have been full, which forces us to keep patients who need direct attention on our already strained floors.
We’re running out of special negative pressure rooms to put COVID-19 patients in and are forced to place them in normal rooms.
Visitors are coming in and lying about their symptoms and exposing the patients they are visiting, along with the workers.
Health care workers are exhausted and burned out; many are wanting to leave health care altogether.
We feel like sacrificial lambs being led to slaughter.
We just want the public to take this virus seriously, and show respect for the well-being of others.
Who is going to take care of the sick when the doctors, nurses, aides, respiratory therapists, and other staff are all gone? Protect us so we can save you.
Jothan Hix, Sapulpa
Heartbreaking
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Nov. 16 criticized Tulsa Public Schools for taking precautions to keep students safe since the pandemic began, saying students being out of school “breaks his heart.”
As a former teacher, it breaks my heart that our kids can’t safely be in school right now.
It also breaks my heart to watch our kids lose loved ones to this virus.
It breaks my heart that kids will be forced into further uncertainty; pushing in and out of quarantine on a weekly basis when one of their classmates gets sick.
It breaks my heart that Oklahoma has one of the highest per-capita cases of COVID-19 in children in this country.
It breaks my heart that teachers are forced to risk their lives to do the job they love.
It breaks my heart that our state Legislature and governor have failed for years to fund education properly and mental health supports, leaving our students and teachers under-resourced.
It breaks my heart that compassionate leadership remains elusive.
We all want our students back in school safely. However, as our governor passes the buck to local leaders, his failure to assume personal responsibility as the state’s CEO has put us in this dire situation.
We need a mask mandate, capacity limits and financial support for small businesses. We need leadership. We need Stitt to take personal responsibility and do what is right, right now.
Please, for our kids, wear a mask, stay home and watch your distance. We’re in this together.
Nate Morris, Tulsa
Editor’s note: A Nov. 19, 2020, report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association shows Oklahoma had 2,017.4 COVID-19 patients per 100,000 children under age 18. Twenty states had higher rates of child COVID-19 infections. The rate in North Dakota, 5,588.8 per 100,000 children, was more than twice the rate in Oklahoma.
Greater good
I am disappointed and ashamed that the Owasso and Broken Arrow City Councils did not pass recent mask mandates.
It is no skin off my nose to take this small action for my fellow human beings and wear one.
Such an action is for the greater good. A society that does things for this reason is always better off.
When I get in a car to drive, I obey traffic laws and speed limit signs, gladly. I buckle up my seatbelt. I do these things because they benefit me and others.
I don’t resent it because I think my personal freedom is at stake.
As a group, we have agreed to follow traffic laws because this is beneficial to the smooth operation of the society in which we live. Wouldn’t a mask mandate be similar?
I pay my taxes for the good of the services benefiting society, including me. I believe the same thing about wearing a mask.
I am sometimes driven to tears by the stories about how our health care system is struggling under the weight of this pandemic.
The doctors are clearly telling us what they need us to do. And they need our help.
Jayne McLoughlin, Tulsa
