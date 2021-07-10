Letters to the Editor

Crushing debt
A million seconds equal 11 days; a billion seconds equal 31 years, a trillion seconds equal 317 centuries.
The U.S. national debt is approaching $29 trillion dollars, up approximately $3.1 trillion from last year. This year’s debt is expected to add $3 trillion.
Even a metric the federal government likes to use — the U.S. debt to GDP ratio — in 1960, that equaled 53%. In 1980, that equaled 35%; 2000 equaled 57%, and now it is at 128%.
It doesn’t take a doctorate in economics from Harvard University or a compromised federal bureaucrat to know that spending more than your income will eventually lead to insolvency, bankruptcy, insecurity and despair.
That’s home economics 101.
Yet, where is the concern from our elected leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate President Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Joe Biden and the Oklahoma congressional delegation?
Where is the remedy and legislation to prevent inflation, currency devaluation and eventual economic disaster with responsible, measured federal spending and budgeting?
Unfortunately real government checks and balances have been abandoned in favor of party politics controlled largely by special interests and foreign governments at the expense of the general populace.
I suspect these inequities will not be eliminated until real campaign finance reform, term limits and other accountability measures are enacted. Only then will all Americans have an equal voice in government.
America, there is no such thing as a free lunch.
David Young, Tulsa
Politicized debt
The political cartoon for July 5 comments that Congress continually fails to deal with U.S. debt and implies that the debt level is due to Democrats.
Cartoonist Dick Wright should’ve checked his facts.
Of modern presidents, four of the five largest increases in U.S. debt came under Republican presidents (Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump).
President Barack Obama was in there, too, but he had Middle East wars and the 2008 recession to deal with.
We’re all concerned with the deteriorating condition of our roads, bridges, education, health care, mental health needs and jobs.
But every time Democrats try to fund necessary maintenance and improvements through tax increases, Republicans use minority control to reject it.
Those same Republicans were all in when Trump cut taxes and increased debt by $1 trillion.
The clear conclusion is that if the U.S. is to be able to fund projects to improve lives without further increasing debt, the only answer is tax increases.
But Republicans continue to use minority control methods to block any Democrat-proposed increases, leaving the country with no choice but to fund needed improvements with further debt.
If Republicans are legitimately concerned about debt and actually have some concern with maintaining our infrastructure and improving our lives, then Republicans should support ongoing efforts to increase corporate taxes to a reasonable rate, close tax loopholes and increase taxes for the top 1%.
But it’s equally clear that politics is more important to Republicans than the actual well-being of U.S. citizens.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
Divisive cartoon
Cartoonist Bruce Plante’s Independence Day cartoon is inappropriate and offensive.
Instead of celebrating our great nation and the liberty we enjoy, Plante focuses on the political divisiveness that is harming all of us, regardless of our politics, sex, race, creed, color and national origin.
Come on, man. The Tulsa World can do better!
Robert Branson, Tulsa
Obstructionists
The polls show that we Americans are in favor of the infrastructure legislation, yet Republican senators, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have said they will not vote for it, period.
They will not consider voting for the bill.
They are no longer statesmen and stateswomen. They are obstructionists against progress for Americans.
McConnell is living in the past and is no longer a suitable senator.
The Republican Party, in my lifetime, stood for people of integrity who would work to reconcile differences for the better of the nation. What happened?
Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta