Letters to the Editor

The clear conclusion is that if the U.S. is to be able to fund projects to improve lives without further increasing debt, the only answer is tax increases.

But Republicans continue to use minority control methods to block any Democrat-proposed increases, leaving the country with no choice but to fund needed improvements with further debt.

If Republicans are legitimately concerned about debt and actually have some concern with maintaining our infrastructure and improving our lives, then Republicans should support ongoing efforts to increase corporate taxes to a reasonable rate, close tax loopholes and increase taxes for the top 1%.

But it’s equally clear that politics is more important to Republicans than the actual well-being of U.S. citizens.

Bob Pezold, Tulsa

Divisive cartoon

Cartoonist Bruce Plante’s Independence Day cartoon is inappropriate and offensive.

Instead of celebrating our great nation and the liberty we enjoy, Plante focuses on the political divisiveness that is harming all of us, regardless of our politics, sex, race, creed, color and national origin.

Come on, man. The Tulsa World can do better!