Letters to the Editor

Second class
I have lived in Broken Arrow for 16 years and have regularly told many people about the benefits of living in this city.
I enjoy the street parties and events in the Rose District. Our community centers offer so many inexpensive, but quality programs and events.
We have great parks and many wonderful small businesses.
Now I feel like a second-class citizen. I am in my 30s, but I am a recent cancer survivor and have other risk factors for COVID-19.
The Broken Arrow City Council could very easily adopt a mask mandate to protect me and the thousands of other high-risk residents, including cancer patients, children with autoimmune disorders, our senior citizens and our veterans.
Instead, the majority of our City Council engages in politics and second guessing what thousands of doctors, scientists and other health professionals have endorsed as an easy simple measure to save tens of thousands of lives, if not hundreds of thousands.
Even if you don’t believe in the effectiveness of masks, the choice should still be obvious: the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask in hopes of saving lives versus the deaths of more Oklahomans.
My personal comfort pales in comparison to the lives of others. Please do the right thing and protect the vulnerable with a mask mandate.
Kirsten Palfreyman, Broken Arrow
Vaccine promise
It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad when writers show they have no clue about their subject.
For example, the Nov. 18 letter (“Pfizer irresponsible for making early claims on vaccine”) has ignorant statements.
In 1918, we had an influenza pandemic. From 1918 until I was in my early teens (I’m 91 now), scientists gave their all to come up with a flu vaccine.
That amounts to somewhere around 17 years. I implore readers to speak to an educated person about Pfizer’s heroic results, which are now in the 95% effective range, after only 11 months in development.
When something like COVID-19, a virus that did not exist until last year, scientists don’t just grab a bottle of this and that to make a workable vaccine.
An educated person can clue others in about the flu and vaccines.
Gerald W. Camp, Tulsa
Sad disposal
Living in a rural area, it’s always very disappointing to see the trash people dump on the roadside.
What is truly sad, however, is leaving dead animals. It’s inhumane and completely disrespectful, not just to the people who drive by it daily, but to the animal as well.
There’s got to be a better way.
Annette Johnson, Catoosa
Socialism defined
I commend the Dec. 1 letter (“Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries”) for being thoughtful.
As a committed Christian, I am sick and tired of hearing the word “socialism” equated with communism, China, Cuba and the kleptocracy of Russia.
The letter writer took the time to define socialism and gave relevant examples of current government programs affecting the lives of 100% of Americans, whether they identify as Republicans or Democrats.
I would bet my beagle puppies not one Republican would be willing to give up their benefits associated with those programs, unless that person happened to be independently wealthy and unwilling to contribute to the country that enabled such good fortune.
Jesus Christ will be the judge on how well a person treats the least among us, and any refusal to pay a fair share of taxes to assist those in poverty (particularly blameless children) and to the defense of our country.
That avoidance of responsibility may come back to haunt them someday, maybe judgment day.
I request citizens pledge allegiance to the truth and denounce ignorance. Only then can reading letters such as this lead to moments of critical thinking about the true and correct meaning of socialism.
I was a lifelong Republican until Newt “No Compromise” Gingrich and Grover Norquist invented his idiotic no-tax pledge.
These two surfaced in the ‘80s, and the GOP has now scraped the very bottom of this barrel with (President Donald Trump).
George Paganis, Tulsa