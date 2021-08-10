Letters to the Editor

Academy education
Being a veteran from the U.S. Naval Academy, I often hear, “Thank you for your service.”
I often reply, “You are worth serving!”
One of the highlights of my year is to see students (eighth grade and higher), parents and educators attend Academy Day sponsored by U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern to learn about the opportunities to attend one of our nation’s service academies.
Each academy will have a representative attending the event on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon in the first floor auditorium at 2448 E. 81st St. in Tulsa.
Midshipmen and cadets attending a service academy receive a full scholarship to one of our greatest schools, with an exceptional launching pad for an unparalleled career and adventure.
The Tulsa students receiving appointments to the academies are so impressive.
Their sincere desire to give back to our nation humbles me because it stems, often, from great families, educators and mentors.
For their leadership and care, I offer my sincere thanks for their service.
Our young men and women and nation are worth it.
Please come see what the academies have to offer at Academy Day.
Rocky Goins, Tulsa
Reading lists
I enjoyed editorial writer Ginnie Graham’s piece on assorted reading and library programs (“Read a book this summer that makes you happy, fulfilled,” July 17).
I’m a reader, and my family are readers. I may pick up a book or two from the lists Graham provided from city leaders.
As a thank you, I suggest “The Soldier from Independence: A Military Biography of Harry Truman” by D.M. Giangreco. It is of an interesting man and a great illustration of leadership.
I am also working on “Da Nang Diary: A Forward Air Controller’s Year of Combat Over Vietnam” by Tom Yarborough.
It is a recent history and remembered by many.
My husband read two chapters and quit. He had been there.
Donna Schoeni, Grove
GOP leader
Oklahoma Republicans get the state leadership they deserve in Chairman John Bennett.
Maybe he’ll turn back the tide of socialist influences like requiring “driving passports” on roads, speed limits in school zones and air traffic “controls” and a host of other freedom-limiting, communist-inspired limitations.
Let him make Oklahoma a no-tax, no-Social Security refuge!
Having beat back the scourge of Sharia law, Common Core and creeping restrictions on military-grade weaponry so necessary for personal safety, Bennett is the right man for the job.
“Open carry for COVID!” That’s the ticket! The rest of the Oklahoma delegation are just pretenders!
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Wise letter
Regarding the letter “Free Country” (Aug. 6), what a breath of fresh air and clear thinking!
I am so appreciative of the writer’s wisdom and thoughtful words.
What a lesson in civility the letter speaks.
Nancy Hunt Wirth, Tulsa
IRS delay
I wonder how many other people are waiting on their IRS refund.
We filed on May 28, and still our refund has not been processed.
There is a website to check on refunds, and the result is the same every day: “Your refund is still being processed.”
We e-filed with a certified tax accountant.
I wonder where all of our Republican leaders are on this issue.
Paula Long, Tulsa
Poor choice
Cleveland’s MLB team recently announced its mascot is being changed to the Guardians from the Indians.
I’m not opposed to changing the mascot, but I think the Guardians is a poor choice. In fact, it’s politically incorrect.
That’s because, ironically, in the Oklahoma-based book (and forthcoming movie) “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the guardians of the Osage Nation citizens’ oil money in the 1920s were mostly unscrupulous thieves and murderers.
Cleveland’s team owner, Paul Dolan, who was instrumental in the name change, should read the book.
Then he would realize that choosing the Guardians is a politically incorrect mistake.
Dolan needs to nip the poor choice in the bud.
Making a different choice soon could easily fix the problem.
John K. Harris, Tulsa
Editor’s note: In the 1920s, Native American wealth and land were commonly stolen through the appointment of legal guardians for people judged incompetent for often flimsy reasons. The team name Guardians was chosen for the Cleveland MLB team as a reference to landmark 43-foot “Guardians of Traffic” sculptures that are part of the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge. The sculptures are said to symbolize progress.