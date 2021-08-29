Letters to the Editor

Call off fair
The Tulsa State Fair is one of the largest in the country with about 1 million people attending.
I believe that the people who attend our fair would be reluctant to wear masks and be, on average, less likely to have been vaccinated than the overall population in a state with an already low vaccination rate.
Additionally, workers traveling with the rides come from different parts of the country could introduce another vector for disease.
The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control.
I call in the county commissioners and the rest of the fair board to shut it all down for one more year.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Last year, the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority cancelled the Midway portion of the fair but kept the Junior Livestock Shows and some supporting vendors.
Hulbert correct
Kudos to the Hulbert School Board for considering the actual problem — how to keep schools open and safe and not being distracted by fatuous arguments over personal freedom.
The board has risen above the petty righteousness that fuels this abhorrent virus in other communities and adopted a way forward that probably makes no one happy, which means it’s the right one.
If the time and energy spent arguing over a piece of cloth had been directed at pragmatic solutions, we would not be facing the dire health system crisis that exists 20 months into this pandemic.
I continue to hope that people will eventually realize COVID-19 will not disappear by its own accord, but it’s a long time coming.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Honorable service
I am writing to those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Watching the endless coverage of Afghanistan succumbing to enemy forces and Americans and supportive civilians fleeing as best they can amongst absolute turmoil rests heavily with us all.
But we cannot forget that those who served America in this region are watching this in a very different context.
To those of you who served in this theater, you carry the mental and physical scars of serving in a war.
And many of you are now wondering if your sacrifices were worth it, if you and your brothers and sisters in uniform made any difference at all.
You need to know that those sacrifices did make a difference.
For 20 long years, many Afghans enjoyed a measure of freedom that they otherwise would not have experienced, and for that same period of time America has been free of terrorism.
Whether or not this war was necessary is for each of us to decide.
Regardless, you can walk away knowing that you served your nation, you went to war, and you did so honorably. Your country cannot ask more of you.
Indeed, we the people can only embrace you and thank you for your service.
Having served multiple tours in a long ago war and having witnessed another country's demise, I feel your pain.
Hold your head high, accept our embraces, and know that you made a difference. God bless you all.
Steven Davis, Tulsa
Stop gaslighting
Following former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Tulsa and his claim that "everything would have been different" under the former president, it’s worthwhile to remember the recent history behind our exit from Afghanistan ("Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's," Aug. 19).
We can all agree that we support the fine men and women of our military, and we can all agree that recent events are a tragedy not of their making. But the political history is worth recalling.
Shortly after President Donald Trump canceled his 9/11 Camp David invitation to the Taliban in 2019, Pompeo reached a withdrawal agreement February 29, 2020, in Doha with the Taliban, excluding the recognized Afghan government.
It’s a short agreement; read it yourself.
They agreed to abandon Afghanistan to the Taliban in May 2021, including leaving them to empty out the prisons and promising to open economic ties and leave them alone.
Pompeo celebrated the agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan with a 9/11 visit there last year.
Our exit from the country has been chaotic, but what exactly would Trump have done differently?
Former Vice President Mike Pence, in a recent Wall Street Journals op-ed, blames the chaos on President Joe Biden breaking the 2020 deal … by leaving four months after the agreed-upon exit date.
So the chaos this week is all because we abandoned the country four months late?
This is gaslighting we should not court from leaders or anyone.
Fred Toast, Tulsa
Being blessed
Recently, my battery and alternator quit on me at the same time, leaving me stuck in traffic on a very, very busy street.
I am near 87 years young. Two men pushed my vehicle off the street into a parking lot.
Unknown to me, one of the young men and his wife stayed close to make sure I was all right.
They gave me a cold cup of water an asked me to sit in their truck with the air conditioning running. They call roadside service and waited with me for an hour and a half.
While visiting with them, they mentioned having moved into my apartment complex in January. The young man said he could install the alternator.
He told me to have the vehicle towed to our apartment complex and he would drive me to get the parts for installation.
Then, he told me to stay in my apartment where it was cool, and he would let me know when he was done.
One hour, and he was through with the work.
What are the odds of that happening in that sequence?
Some would say I was lucky. I say it was a blessing from God.
Thank you to Luke and Jo Jenkins. May God richly bless them.