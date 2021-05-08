Letters to the Editor

Fitting tribute
The old Santa Fe railyard mentioned by reporter Michael Overall on May 2 brought memories and smiles (“An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it’s a huge opportunity”).
In the period after the tracks were mostly removed through the late 1970s, the “loading platform” remained standing (barely) and was used for freight trucking by the Santa Fe Trail Transportation Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Santa Fe Railway, which later merged with Burlington Northern.
The old loading platform/dock and offices employed many drivers, dockhands and clerks, all of whom were members of either the Teamsters or the Railway Clerks union.
When I was assigned to begin the unwinding of the trucking segment, there was still an active cross-dock operation and loading platforms for the trailer-on-flatcar traffic. Today that’s just shorthanded as “containers.”
The less-than-truckload business that the railroad abandoned was, then as now, a very low-margin business, and the container was the obvious future.
Many good people moved on to other work after the closing, and I have fond memories of their hard work, dedication and their teamwork.
The new Santa Fe Square will be a fitting salute to their legacy.
Gary Chambers, Tulsa
Broaden bill
In a May 1 story (“Oklahoma’s House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor“), state Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said “This (bill) will not allow curriculum to be centered around (the idea that) because of my race I’m automatically predetermined to be racist … Because of my sex, I am automatically predetermined to oppress a woman.”
Basically, West is saying: Please don’t stereotype me.
Yet, for decades, even centuries, some members of the dominant class have stigmatized Black people, women, Jews, Catholics and other minority groups with damaging, limiting stereotypes.
Black slaves were regarded as subhuman; freed blacks were seen as diseased, criminal and lazy. They were red-lined, denied access to education, social services and credit.
The dominant groups said, “We give you nothing, but go ahead and prove you can prosper. Even if some succeed, the exception probably will not disprove the rule. The stereotype will live on.”
Black people were placed on a very unequal playing field.
Likewise, women were demeaned as hysterical, flighty, airheads incapable of managing their affairs without male guidance.
Other minorities had their own stereotypes.
Now we recognize those characterizations are without foundation.
But instead of protecting only white males from racist and misogynist stereotypes, let’s drop all stereotypes for all groups and instead see each other as individuals with worth.
We should expect nothing less from ourselves.
I ask West to broaden his bill to prevent anyone from being arbitrarily stigmatized. Abolish the stereotype for all.
Thomas A. Karman,
Broken Arrow
Misleading letter
I take exception with a letter on April 30 (“Lopsided article about national police shootings”).
Ironically, it was headlined “Misleading story,” when in fact the letter is exactly that — misleading.
The stated fact that in the U.S. police kill more white people than Black people in a given year is indeed true. But that’s not the full measure of what is happening.
The problem is that this statistic doesn’t consider per capita numbers.
A study published by the National Institutes of Health entitled “Deaths Due to Use of Lethal Force by Law Enforcement,” states that data show “Victims were majority white (52%) but disproportionately black (32%) with a fatality rate 2.8 times higher among blacks than whites.”
In addition, this study concluded that “Black victims were significantly more likely to be unarmed than white or Hispanic victims. Black victims were also significantly less likely than whites to have posed an immediate threat to law enforcement.”
So this is the real story on this subject.
And while many may be satisfied simply to perpetuate the total law enforcement deaths per race statistic, the complete data show the reality that African American people are killed by law enforcement to a shockingly disproportionate degree.
Stephen Walker, Tulsa