Letters to the editor

Our electricity provider, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, is already moving in this direction with more wind and solar energy production coming on line.

I urge you to let your voice be heard to guide our leaders to do what we want for our families to ensure a safe, breathable future ahead.

Barbara VanHanken, Tulsa

Small sacrifice

This is a question for those who resist being vaccinated or wearing a mask: What are you being asked to do in comparison to all of the people who have been drafted into the military all these years?

They would much rather have stayed home to do their thing and live normal lives. But they were drafted and sent all over the world. Many were wounded, crippled for life or gave the ultimate sacrifice by dying in combat.

You are merely being asked for a minor inconvenience to help slow a serious virus that is killing many of our citizens. Please reconsider.

Leonard Brehm, Tulsa

Motivation to be better

Are white folks are so fragile that we cannot handle any “discomfort or guilt?” People of color have had to experience discomfort their entire lives.