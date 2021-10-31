Letters to the editor

Remember promises
Gov. Kevin Stitt is revving up his run for re-election, prompting us to review his initial campaign, which featured his promise to make Oklahoma a “top ten” state.
I recently went to his scorecard, the “Governor’s Dashboard of Metrics.”
Three categories show up in the Top Ten: eighth in unemployment, 11th in opioid-related deaths and seventh in structurally-deficient bridges. Though not mentioned, teen pregnancies and incarcerations are in there somewhere.
A recent edition of the Tulsa World included two articles: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado reported Oklahoma’s standings in mental health: third highest in mental illness, 10th worst in suicides, 41st in mental illness and substance use disorders and 39th in access to care (“Jails no replacement for mental health services,” Oct. 3).
Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham chimed in, noting the state’s No. 3 incarceration rate ranking (“What happened to the mental health money?” Oct. 3).
Early in his administration, Stitt picked fights with the tribes, first over the compacts (which control sharing the tribes’ income from tobacco and casinos), then with the McGirt decision. So much for his “unity is critical” statement.
Next, he defended Epic Charter Schools’ administration, criticized the state auditor’s report and spitefully subjected the Education Department to retaliatory auditing. So much for his education ambitions.
Having achieved his platform goal of consolidating state agencies and gaining control of board memberships, he proceeded to impose his will on their actions. (I guess that counts as a platform win for him, at least until “governor’s accountability” is mentioned.)
“Improving health care” took its lumps early, when he dragged his feet on Medicaid expansion, and often when he limited health care access, ignored the COVID-19 virus and refused to enforce masking.
Give him good marks on the Oklahoma favorites: abortion, gun control and protection from “out-of-staters advocating animal rights.”
Remember what a good job he’s done so far when Election Day gets here.
Leo and Molly Schneider, Tulsa
Support clean energy
Tulsa’s mayor and city councilors each received a resolution to approve and implement transitioning our electric energy source to 100% clean, renewable energy by 2035.
The Ready For 100 Tulsa team has been working on this action for a couple years, and now is the time for all Tulsa citizens to let their mayor and city councilors know they want clean, renewable energy.
The climate crisis is reaching critical mass around the world. We can avert this crisis by removing toxic air emissions with the use of 100% clean, renewable electricity.
Our electricity provider, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, is already moving in this direction with more wind and solar energy production coming on line.
I urge you to let your voice be heard to guide our leaders to do what we want for our families to ensure a safe, breathable future ahead.
Barbara VanHanken, Tulsa
Small sacrifice
This is a question for those who resist being vaccinated or wearing a mask: What are you being asked to do in comparison to all of the people who have been drafted into the military all these years?
They would much rather have stayed home to do their thing and live normal lives. But they were drafted and sent all over the world. Many were wounded, crippled for life or gave the ultimate sacrifice by dying in combat.
You are merely being asked for a minor inconvenience to help slow a serious virus that is killing many of our citizens. Please reconsider.
Leonard Brehm, Tulsa
Motivation to be better
Are white folks are so fragile that we cannot handle any “discomfort or guilt?” People of color have had to experience discomfort their entire lives.
We should be feeling guilt and discomfort — even if we haven’t personally contributed to theirs. I know I do. Guilt is what motivates us to make changes for the better.
House Bill 1775, contrary to state Attorney General John O’Connor’s statement, will ensure that the terrible treatment that people of color have endured will be wiped from our history. That is not a value of this Oklahoman.
Ann Jackman, Tulsa
Own your choices
I’ll make this short and simple.
You don’t want to mask or vaccinate? You’re selfish and uncaring about your fellow man.
Against your religion? You’re lying to yourself and others because scripture tells us to care for one another.
You don’t want to mask or vaccinate your children? Fine, then don’t. You need to homeschool them. Not a problem, unless you don’t want to homeschool because you want a free babysitter.
Hiding behind all these excuses are not changing COVID-19’s hold on our world.
Joyce Jones-Hallman, Broken Arrow
Tackle the problem
How can the government mandate protection against smallpox, the measles and tuberculosis, but ignore COVID-19? The premise is absurd. You are either for strong action to safeguard Oklahoma’s health or you are not.
This has nothing to do with employers’ rights. It has to do with the fact that nearly three-quarters of a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and our governor is trying to find new ways to derail the goals of our president.
Help Oklahomans weather this pandemic more successfully and stop fighting aggressive vaccination. We are not returning to the deadly flu of the early 1900’s.
Jim Wolf, Jenks
On the attack
For five years, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has been all too happy to benefit from the presence of tribal nations in his city. The tribes have been there for Tulsa.
When tribes needed Bynum and Tulsa the most, the city not only turned its back, it went on the attack.
Criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and the tribes’ response to it is one thing. It’s a complicated matter.
But Bynum and Tulsa has decided to throw in the towel on working out the issues in favor of throwing in with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s effort to overturn McGirt.
Stitt’s mission is to destroy the tribes. McGirt is really about whether America has to keep its promise to tribes. McGirt says treaty promises should be kept and not easily broken.
Stitt wants to break them all, with ease. Bynum, shockingly, wants to help him.
History will judge Stitt, Bynum and Tulsa harshly.
Rustie Miller, Jay