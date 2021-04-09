Letters to the Editor

The letter has misleading information in it about the assault weapons ban. The ban did not do any good.

A person can get statistics to show any side of an argument.

The Second Amendment is very clear. Any law that restricts firearms is an infringement.

When it was written the best arms were muskets. Some argue that it was only written for muskets. At that time the musket was the premiere weapon, and the general population had access to the same weapons as the military.

It should be that way today. Anything else is an infringement.

It is ludicrous to argue for a ban on the sale of a legal firearm.

If gun laws work, then why do a large number of the shootings happen in gun-free zones? That’s because criminals know they will receive either little or no opposition to their evil plans.

The states and cities with the most restrictive gun laws have some of the highest incidents of gun violence.

How about we go after the criminals and people with mental illness instead of restricting our constitutional rights.

Red flag laws subvert the Fourth Amendment and are bad, too.