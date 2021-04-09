Letters to the Editor

Real gun issue
This is a response to the letter “Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds” (April 5).
AR-15s are no more dangerous than the other guns people own. About 78% of mass shootings are perpetrated with handguns. Not rifles — pistols.
In 2019, 6,368 homicides were committed by folks with handguns, 1,476 by knives, 600 by fists or feet and 397 by hammers.
How many were killed by rifles? 364.
So, should we ban handguns, knives, our own fists and blunt objects like hammers? That would be silly, right?
So instead, how about we address the fact people are the issue and start blaming the folks behind the crime.
How about we bring back personal accountability and punish those who are actually committing these crimes and stop penalizing law-abiding citizens who would like to be able to own a gun of their choosing?
I understand those against selling AR-15s have good intentions and want folks to be safe. But to try to limit people’s rights because some people think ARs are scary is puerile.
Let’s go after the real issue here: the people behind the crimes.
Robert Davis, Tulsa
Helping Stitt
Gov. Kevin Stitt is starting to sound like a dictator. He needs to rely on people around him.
Everyone needs others to work things out for all.
Joyce Powell, Sapulpa
No politics
So Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants corporations to stay out of politics.
Does that also include no more funding to lobbyists and no more making huge campaign contributions? If so, I’ll support the senator’s demand.
Mary Parker, Tulsa
Assigning blame
I do not agree with the letter “Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds“ (April 5) in any way.
If guns were the real problem, then maybe. We should instead focus on more mental health facilities and actual gun training.
Instead of being responsible for one’s actions and choices, we as a society want to point fingers and blame someone or something else.
Then, if the other political party doesn’t agree with us, they are wrong. That is not American at all!
Randy Yarger,
Broken Arrow
Reliable carrier
A few days ago my World was wrapped in the “worst” news I could have expected. My longtime carrier, Ed Weaver, informed me his last day will be April 20.
He has been an amazing carrier and the World was blessed to have someone like him.
During the winter storms when our postal carrier couldn’t make it, Ed Weaver did.
I have been a subscriber 50-plus years and don’t even want to know what it would be like to start my day without my coffee and the World.
Pat Reeder, Claremore
Firearms legal
The letter “Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds” (April 5) is offensive to all law-abiding citizens.
The letter has misleading information in it about the assault weapons ban. The ban did not do any good.
A person can get statistics to show any side of an argument.
The Second Amendment is very clear. Any law that restricts firearms is an infringement.
When it was written the best arms were muskets. Some argue that it was only written for muskets. At that time the musket was the premiere weapon, and the general population had access to the same weapons as the military.
It should be that way today. Anything else is an infringement.
It is ludicrous to argue for a ban on the sale of a legal firearm.
If gun laws work, then why do a large number of the shootings happen in gun-free zones? That’s because criminals know they will receive either little or no opposition to their evil plans.
The states and cities with the most restrictive gun laws have some of the highest incidents of gun violence.
How about we go after the criminals and people with mental illness instead of restricting our constitutional rights.
Red flag laws subvert the Fourth Amendment and are bad, too.
Robert Myers, Tulsa