Letters to the Editor

Issue with Graham
I have a real issue with editorial writer Ginnie Graham’s piece “Time’s up for Tulsa businesses continuing to flout mask mandate“ on Feb. 8.
I normally appreciate her columns, but suggesting businesses are the problem with masks displays the ignorance of one who has never owned and operated a business.
We require our employees to wear masks, and we ask customers to wear them as well. But we have been hit hard financially as most every business has.
We are not going to pick a fight with a paying customer who takes off a mask.
To suggest we, the business, get fined and not the individual who is failing to follow the law and instructions, is misguided and insensitive to the financial condition of small businesses.
Very disappointed in Graham.
John Anderson, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa mask mandate passed by the City Council states businesses are subject to fines for violations, not customers.
Stitt decisions
We citizens of Oklahoma now own $2 million worth of a standard malaria treatment medication (hydroxychloroquine) as a result of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s accepting recommendations from President Donald Trump.
We are fortunate Stitt did not order significant quantities of a chlorine-based disinfectant for injection, again based upon Trump’s comments.
If the hydroxychloroquine can’t be returned, we taxpayers will have a great deal of anti-malaria medication in a geography that typically has no malaria, just at a time when we could use that $2 million for something else.
And, going against advice and recommendations of trained and experienced medical professionals, under Stitt’s influence, we apparently have launched into privatizing our Medicaid services, with unknown added costs.
Such a plan is likely to reduce further much needed resources for those whom we wish to serve, and to the medical facilities and professionals who do their best with already inadequate support.
Erv Janssen, Tulsa
Scary pattern
Oklahoma has $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine Gov. Kevin Stitt bought and is now trying to unload. And Oklahoma ordered nearly $2 million worth of personal protective equipment that we are being stiffed on by a company not even in business before March 2020.
We are spending $49 million instead of $19 million to start from scratch digitizing state medical records by choosing global software vendor Orion Health, even though 80% of the work is already done by the Tulsa-based nonprofit MyHealth.
Now Stitt wants to privatize Medicaid since voters approved expansion. Every normal evaluation system says Medicaid privatization is the worst thing for patient care.
Oh, and Oklahoma already tried that and failed miserably.
And there is the Epic Charter Schools fiasco with delayed repayment, investigations and pending court case over financial records.
This is a really scary pattern from Stitt and Republican leadership.
No statewide mask mandate as cases and deaths soar; a day of prayer held instead.
The waste of time and money on the fiasco around tribal gaming compacts.
It looks like Stitt and Republican leaders really don’t know how to run a state.
The fleecing of Oklahoma by former Gov. Mary Fallin, Stitt and Republicans must stop. Even Republicans are starting to agree.
Stop watching Fox News and wake up to what is happening. This is not our parents’ Republican Party.
Stitt has got to go or we will end up looking even more like a Donald Trump-run casino.
Tom Robinson, Tulsa
Insensitive video
Recently, a citizen at a Broken Arrow City Council meeting showed a homemade video comparing the wearing of masks to the wearing of the yellow star in Nazi Germany.
This video comparison went above and beyond the realm of bad taste and insensitivity.
The mandate to wear masks is a proven method of slowing the pandemic. Wearing a mask protects other people from being exposed.
It is science. It is proven.
The yellow Star of David Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany was a sign of the hatred of a political party towards a religion.
It was humanity’s darkest day when the Nazi party committed a genocide due to religious beliefs.
The Broken Arrow resident owes an apology, and city councilors should also apologize for this comparison.
Keep your right to free speech but understand that 76 years ago people were being tortured and slaughtered.
All Americans are being asked to wear a mask in a pandemic, not just a select few. There is no comparison to be made.
Armella Glenn, Tulsa