Letters to the Editor

We are spending $49 million instead of $19 million to start from scratch digitizing state medical records by choosing global software vendor Orion Health, even though 80% of the work is already done by the Tulsa-based nonprofit MyHealth.

Now Stitt wants to privatize Medicaid since voters approved expansion. Every normal evaluation system says Medicaid privatization is the worst thing for patient care.

Oh, and Oklahoma already tried that and failed miserably.

And there is the Epic Charter Schools fiasco with delayed repayment, investigations and pending court case over financial records.

This is a really scary pattern from Stitt and Republican leadership.

No statewide mask mandate as cases and deaths soar; a day of prayer held instead.

The waste of time and money on the fiasco around tribal gaming compacts.

It looks like Stitt and Republican leaders really don’t know how to run a state.

The fleecing of Oklahoma by former Gov. Mary Fallin, Stitt and Republicans must stop. Even Republicans are starting to agree.

Stop watching Fox News and wake up to what is happening. This is not our parents’ Republican Party.