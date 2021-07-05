Letters to the Editor

Stiffer penalties
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office property auctions are a joke.
Under the current rules, the successful bidder has one business day to provide a cashier’s check for 10% of the amount for the property.
Failure to do so only results in that individual from being disqualified from bidding again on another property for 30 days.
Several years ago, I went to the courthouse to bid on a house that my wife and I found on the Tulsa County website. An unscrupulous person who had no intention of buying the house outbid us.
I was told by a friend that this guy is a regular and has a group of friends whose intent is to disrupt the court proceedings.
Their only penalty for failing to provide a cashier’s cash for 10% of the purchase price is to wait 30 days before bidding again.
I think it is reasonable to ask that this penalty be raised to six months to discourage this behavior. This should not be tolerated, especially in a courtroom.
These individuals should be held accountable for placing bids that they never intended to fulfill.
Tim Martin, Tulsa
Burying history
Some members of Congress who were present during the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol want to block further study of how and why it happened.
A full examination might disclose some truths that would be inconvenient and embarrassing to them.
Unlike slavery and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection still live among us.
Some of our politicians also strongly oppose critical race theory, which they seem not to understand and are unable to define.
Their principle objection to what they believe critical race theory to be seems to be that teaching it in schools might hurt someone’s feelings.
My understanding of critical race theory is that it simply presents factual history through the lens of race. That includes America’s legacy of slavery and its aftermath of post-Civil War racial violence, the Jim Crow era and the continuing disadvantage to Americans of color.
Contrary to what has been alleged by those who fear critical race theory, no one wants to blame anyone today for the sins of their fathers. That would be crazy.
It is easy to draw a straight line between those who don’t want to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and don’t want to talk about race to today’s racism.
It extends back to those who for decades maintained silence about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
When is it ever better to bury history than to learn from it? Like author William Faulkner said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Larry Knoles, Eucha
Grateful tears
I want to thank people in Tulsa and Sapulpa who have helped me on countless occasions since I’ve been relegated to a walker.
So many people have seen me looking at an item in the grocery store and calculating how difficult, how out of reach and how painful it would be for me to go after that item.
Yet, someone comes along and makes sure I wouldn’t be offended by the offer of help (I never would) and reaches up or down to put the item in my electric cart.
In my early days, before I had a cart, many people swarmed to me when when seeing my legs give out to keep me from falling on the floor.
People have held doors open for me, sometimes at their inconvenience.
All of you have no idea how much it helped me.
I could go on. But very close to every day, someone has seen me struggling to get my walker into my tiny vehicle and came along to help.
I have cried tears of gratitude so many times; you know who you are.
I’m the white-haired lady who gave you sincere smiles of thanks. May God return your kindness.
Leta Rector, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Tulsa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said, “State law dictates that the Sheriff’s Office facilitate these auctions. The rules that govern them have been in place for many years. This is the first time our office has been made aware of potential issues regarding bidders. Now that it has been brought to our attention, we will closely monitor the auctions. If it appears this is happening on a regular basis, we can take a look at what kind of changes to the rules we can legally make, that would dissuade attendees from bidding on properties they don’t intend to buy.”