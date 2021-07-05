Letters to the Editor

It extends back to those who for decades maintained silence about the Tulsa Race Massacre.

When is it ever better to bury history than to learn from it? Like author William Faulkner said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

Larry Knoles, Eucha

Grateful tears

I want to thank people in Tulsa and Sapulpa who have helped me on countless occasions since I’ve been relegated to a walker.

So many people have seen me looking at an item in the grocery store and calculating how difficult, how out of reach and how painful it would be for me to go after that item.

Yet, someone comes along and makes sure I wouldn’t be offended by the offer of help (I never would) and reaches up or down to put the item in my electric cart.

In my early days, before I had a cart, many people swarmed to me when when seeing my legs give out to keep me from falling on the floor.

People have held doors open for me, sometimes at their inconvenience.

All of you have no idea how much it helped me.