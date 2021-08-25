Spot-on letters
In the Aug. 23 Tulsa World, three letters to the editor were spot-on.
Each writer of the letters (“No Blame,” “Risking Others” and “Remember Love”) not only reflected research but common sense.
Both are sorely lacking in today’s world. Many people refuse to educate themselves on the serious topics facing us today.
They base their opinions on social media posts or listening to or reading only one news source without taking the time to search for the truth.
Their opinions are knee-jerk reactions to the political whims toward which they lean.
Basing one’s opinions on which political party one belongs to is not the best choice because most politicians care about one thing — winning at all costs.
Neither political party is perfect because they are made up of imperfect people.
We’re all imperfect, but God has given us the tools to find the truth, beginning with the Bible.
I’m so tired and frustrated with those who refuse to seek the truth, including those who profess to be Christians but don’t walk the talk.
As the letter “Remember love” states, “The spirits of ‘Me first,’ ‘I’m special’ and ‘You owe me’ have become our gods. These selfish gods aren’t good gods.”
Carol Round, Claremore
No right
All the brouhaha over masks reminds me of a quote by John F. Kennedy, “Freedom without responsibility is anarchy.”
One of the prime obligations of government at all levels is to provide for the protection and safety of its citizens.
It’s why there are police departments, building codes, traffic signs, not to mention a strong military and on and on.
Mask and vaccine mandates to protect citizens are much like the seat-belt mandate. Wearing a seat belt is to prevent those driving or riding in a vehicle from being badly hurt in an accident.
This is not optional. Those who don’t wear seat belts are subject to fines.
The governors of Texas and Florida have breached the public trust by opposing mandates and betrayed their duty to the people of their states.
A mask and vaccine mandate to protect against COVID-19 should not be necessary. But there are people who, for the wrong reasons, are against mask wearing and vaccination.
The same thing happened during the 1918 flu pandemic. But, then, cities stepped up with local ordinances and enforced them.
I don’t think there were mandates to get a polio vaccine. But parents who didn’t get their kids vaccinated were committing child abuse. The same with smallpox, tetanus and tuberculous.
The mask and vaccine deniers today are putting themselves in danger, along with their family, friends and co-workers.
There is no constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Civics lesson
Americans enjoy and are guaranteed many freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.
As each of us learns in the most basic civics lessons, every freedom is joined by an individual’s responsibility, which limits that freedom.
Our free speech is limited by our responsibility not to harm others, such as by libel, slander or defamation.
Similarly, our freedom to choose to not wear a mask is limited by our responsibility to not harm others.
During the ongoing pandemic, failing to wear a mask in various social settings is violating our responsibility to others.
If someone does not want to be “forced” to wear a mask, they are free to do that, but that freedom is limited by their responsibility.
You are free to choose not to wear a mask so long as you don’t also engage in public social interactions such as shopping or going to school.
We are all here by choosing to live in a society. One who ignores basic responsibilities is no longer entitled to the joined freedoms.
Art Lasky, Tulsa
Nothing negative
As a 1961 graduate of Tulsa Central High School, I’d like to comment on this proposal to change the mascot name.
There is nothing negative about the word “brave.” It is, in fact, a positive compliment.
I am a moderate registered independent voter. I see this attempt to change as political in the extreme.
Phil Adams, Tulsa