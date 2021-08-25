Letters to the Editor

The governors of Texas and Florida have breached the public trust by opposing mandates and betrayed their duty to the people of their states.

A mask and vaccine mandate to protect against COVID-19 should not be necessary. But there are people who, for the wrong reasons, are against mask wearing and vaccination.

The same thing happened during the 1918 flu pandemic. But, then, cities stepped up with local ordinances and enforced them.

I don’t think there were mandates to get a polio vaccine. But parents who didn’t get their kids vaccinated were committing child abuse. The same with smallpox, tetanus and tuberculous.

The mask and vaccine deniers today are putting themselves in danger, along with their family, friends and co-workers.

There is no constitutional right to infect others with a deadly disease.

Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa

Civics lesson

Americans enjoy and are guaranteed many freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.

As each of us learns in the most basic civics lessons, every freedom is joined by an individual’s responsibility, which limits that freedom.