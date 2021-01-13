Letters to the Editor

Be truthful
If Sen. James Lankford wants Oklahomans to have confidence in American election results, he needs to express it clearly.
As a leader, he should help Oklahomans with truth and not add to the confusion by repeating our president.
If the world wants to follow American values, we need to believe in them first. Please, Sen. Lankford, keep your oath to our Constitution. I will pray for you. Thank you.
Deryl Pais, Tulsa
Good riddance
Donald Trump is a political televangelist.
Like those Christian charlatans of the airwaves, he attached himself onto something good and used it for his own self-serving opportunities.
He followed the same recipe of convincing followers that the path to prosperity was to worship him and follow his ideologies. But like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, his empire has now come crashing down.
Farewell and good riddance. It’s time to get back to a functioning democracy.
Joe Wade, Bixby
Stop whining
Sen. James Lankford surely cannot be taxed deciding how to answer his constituents when they ask what happened and how we can fix it?
What happened is that democracy worked. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got more votes (popular and electoral) than President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Lankford’s job is to defend the Constitution and to educate his constituents, not to coddle and enable disgruntled people who don’t like this election’s result.
This is democracy in action: Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose.
Let’s celebrate our right to vote instead of whining.
Patti Sellers, Tulsa
Renounce leaders
The greatest democracy in the world witnessed a scene on its Capitol grounds we would expect to see only in a developing country.
People knew Donald Trump’s narcissistic personality and his unscrupulous business reputation long before he ran for president.
Still, extremist Fox News pundits and debunked Russian conspiracy theorists helped elect him to the highest office in the land: the most infantile and inept president this country has ever had.
His actions are self-serving and derelict in governing; questionable and impeachable; his words endlessly circular and void of facts.
Trump’s dangerous rhetoric, his incitement of protesters and the silence from Republicans, who should have set the record straight long ago, have culminated in five deaths at the Capitol during the insurrection.
That blood is on the hands of Republicans who coddled and enabled a corrupt misfit in the Oval Office, instead of telling the truth: that the free and fair election in November was a referendum on the abysmal Trump presidency and a clear and decisive pronouncement for change.
The too-little too-late Republicans like Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Mitch McConnell and James Lankford, who ignored the perils of a dangerous president for their own gain, should be rejected resoundingly when they are up for reelection.
Those who had a shred of integrity spoke out long ago against or left the Republican Party.
The American people have renounced Republican leadership, and like voters in Georgia, Oklahomans should do the same.
Diana Keathley, Tulsa
Out of touch
I would hope the people of Oklahoma had a chance to see U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin “Good Morning America” on Jan. 7.
His interview shows how much he is out of touch with the real world.
He blames the news media and everyone else for what happened at our nation’s Capitol.
We need to remember this at the voting booth and truly make America great again by removing him from office.
Bill R. Eden, Ramona
Dark day
Let it be recorded that on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. was the subject of an attempted insurrection during which five people died and many more were hurt; another 4,100 Americans died from the COVID-19 virus on top of the 260,000 deaths; and the Dow Jones thought there was sufficient cause to add another 437 points to its morbid obesity.
There are those who ask what’s wrong with this country. I ask what’s right with it?
Michael E. White, Pryor
Getting vaccine
After discovering the online portal for vaccination application and scheduling provided by Oklahoma State Department of Health, my wife and I immediately applied for vaccinations within minutes of each other.
I was approved as a phase two recipient within 18 hours and placed in a group awaiting further notification by email.
My wife was given a phase four classification, though she is one year older than me. We live in the same house!
I don’t want her to give me the virus after I’ve been inoculated while she is waiting around weeks or months to get a shot.
We both want to get a shot at the same time.
David Leech, Tulsa