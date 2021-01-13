Letters to the Editor

Bill R. Eden, Ramona

Dark day

Let it be recorded that on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. was the subject of an attempted insurrection during which five people died and many more were hurt; another 4,100 Americans died from the COVID-19 virus on top of the 260,000 deaths; and the Dow Jones thought there was sufficient cause to add another 437 points to its morbid obesity.

There are those who ask what’s wrong with this country. I ask what’s right with it?

Michael E. White, Pryor

Getting vaccine

After discovering the online portal for vaccination application and scheduling provided by Oklahoma State Department of Health, my wife and I immediately applied for vaccinations within minutes of each other.

I was approved as a phase two recipient within 18 hours and placed in a group awaiting further notification by email.

My wife was given a phase four classification, though she is one year older than me. We live in the same house!

I don’t want her to give me the virus after I’ve been inoculated while she is waiting around weeks or months to get a shot.