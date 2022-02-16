Letters to the editor

Fairy tale politics

Too many Republicans continue to suffer from what should be termed the Tinkerbell syndrome.

Remember how youthful Peter Pan audiences were implored to just believe in the ailing, twinkly, little fairy so she would stay alive? That is what former President Donald Trump and his gaggle of obsequious toadies are going for these days when it comes to keeping their political hopes alive.

To that end, they want everyone to believe the election was stolen; the Jan. 6 insurrection mob was engaged in legitimate political protest; climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are hoaxes perpetrated on us by the liberal media.

With relentless effort, the Tinkerbell troupe hopes to turn the adage of “seeing is believing” upside down to become “believing is seeing.”

As a liberal Democrat, I’m both offended and somewhat flattered by the notion that we stole the election. How fiendishly clever of us to have pulled off such a massive caper. How did we do it?

Well, we didn’t. We’re not that organized.