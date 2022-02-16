Letters to the editor

Fairy tale politics
Too many Republicans continue to suffer from what should be termed the Tinkerbell syndrome.
Remember how youthful Peter Pan audiences were implored to just believe in the ailing, twinkly, little fairy so she would stay alive? That is what former President Donald Trump and his gaggle of obsequious toadies are going for these days when it comes to keeping their political hopes alive.
To that end, they want everyone to believe the election was stolen; the Jan. 6 insurrection mob was engaged in legitimate political protest; climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are hoaxes perpetrated on us by the liberal media.
With relentless effort, the Tinkerbell troupe hopes to turn the adage of “seeing is believing” upside down to become “believing is seeing.”
As a liberal Democrat, I’m both offended and somewhat flattered by the notion that we stole the election. How fiendishly clever of us to have pulled off such a massive caper. How did we do it?
Well, we didn’t. We’re not that organized.
Voltaire was right: “People who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” That, in a nutshell, is today’s Republican Party. It’s past bedtime for the Tinkerbell troupe. Let the fairy die so the Republican Party, American democracy and the rule of law can survive.
Charlie Cantrell, Tulsa
How considerate
I would like to praise state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, for introducing House Bill 2982 to legalize gun silencers.
After passing this bill, when criminals break into your house and kill you and your family, the silencers will prevent the noise from waking up the neighbors. I'm sure he is just trying to be considerate.
Now if he would just hurry up and legalize the use of unlicensed bazookas I will be even happier. That AR-15 just isn't doing the trick getting rid of my lawn gophers.
William Ross, Tulsa
Move I-244
The idea of drawing on the new federal infrastructure money to remove all, or a portion, of the northern leg of Interstate 244 is one that should be fully – and expeditiously – explored.
While progress has been made, Tulsa remains a divided city. Removing that section of I-244 will not magically cure our divisions, but it would be a big step in the right direction.
Tulsa has talented engineers who can come up with feasible plans for I-244. Removal of the entire northern leg may not be realistic, and many will oppose doing so.
If that’s not possible, either financially or politically, perhaps land bridges can be constructed over the section of I-244 just north of downtown, like those built over Riverside Drive next to the Gathering Place. Or a park could be built in that area, similar to the Klyde Warren Park that Dallas built over a recessed eight-lane freeway.
Tulsa recently began a master plan process for developing the Kirkpatrick Heights area north of downtown; any plan emerging from that process will be greatly enhanced by free and unimpeded access between downtown and the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood area.
Last year the World ran a story describing, in words and photos, how the construction of I-244 “took the heart” out of Greenwood. What an ugly and lasting wound this so-called “urban renewal” project left behind.
Funding made available by the federal infrastructure bill offers a once in a century opportunity to heal that wound. Tulsa must seize that opportunity.
Craig Bryant, Tulsa
Track infrastructure plans
I would like for the World to have an article outlining what kind of work would be done in Oklahoma by the federal infrastructure bill.
I, for one, am glad our state could rebuild bridges and train tracks, provide river support, and expand internet connections.
This country has spent billions and billions of dollars on wars and all that goes along with it. Finally, our taxpayer money is being spent in the U.S.
I am in favor of the Build Back Better bill but would like to know more about what will be included regarding Oklahoma. But the bad part is that I am sure our Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe will do nothing but bad mouth and complain just because of politics.
Mary Hurst, Tulsa