Letters to the Editor

Don't outsource
For hospitals and the communities they serve, the impact of the plan to outsource Medicaid is not just about utilization reductions.
While services that are medically necessary will still be provided, there will be payment delays and denials from the managed-care insurance companies.
When hospitals have such a revenue reduction, two things happen: Services are reduced and expenses are reduced in the form of staffing.
According to a new IMPLAN report “The Economic Impact of Potential Losses to Oklahoma Hospitals,” the potential impact of an expected $480 million loss to the hospital industry has tremendous ramifications on the entire state’s economy.
Because the loss of every one direct hospital job is related to a loss of an additional 1.1 jobs in other industries, the report predicts almost 5,500 jobs and $343 million in wages could be lost.
In addition, local, state and federal governments could lose $92 million in tax revenue, including everything from sales tax to income tax.
The top five industries that will be impacted by a potential $904 million in potential loss in output to the state are real estate, employment services, housing, insurance and restaurants.
Medicaid outsourcing affects more than just hospitals. I do not know of a single health care professional who is in favor of this proposal.
As the business community and local government officials begin to understand how far reaching the adverse impact could be on local and state economies, how could they be supportive of this proposal either?
Jimmy Leopard, Wagoner
Editor's Note: Jimmy Leopard is the chief executive officer of the Wagoner Community Hospital.
Getting credit
I like the idea of phasing down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons.
What I don’t like is that this is attributed to President Joe Biden’s first administrative rule aimed at combatting climate change.
This proposed rule follows on a law passed by Congress in December, when Biden wasn’t President.
Debbie Farrar, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Congress passed a law in December directing the Environmental Protection Agency to issue regulations phasing down hydrofluorocarbons. The EPA earlier this month issued a proposed rule to adhere to that law that would cut gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years.
Erasing history
As a 40-year veteran teacher of U.S. and Oklahoma history, I am shocked by House Bill 1775 forbidding the inclusion of concepts that would make students feel "discomfort, guilt, or anguish" because of their race or gender.
That takes out Indian removal, slavery, discrimination against women, Tulsa Race Massacre and so on.
Maybe history teachers could just borrow the readers used in elementary school in their classes. Was there discrimination against Jane in the old Dick and Jane series?
HB 1775 is an outrage.
We would also have to eliminate discussion of what the state Legislature does because the members cause "discomfort, guilt or anguish" by their actions.
I am glad I retired.
Sandra Wittenborn, Sand Springs
Editor's Note: House Bill 1775 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 7.
Needing school
True Americans love what President Joe Biden is doing to restore order and safety to our country during his first 100 days.
Now all we're listening to are President Donald Trump supporters beat their chests over a man who lost fair and square.
Lest we forget he was the first president to be impeached twice and kicked off major social media platforms. He downplayed the severity of the worst pandemic in a century and is directly responsible for the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.
Those are among hundreds of other failures in his four excruciatingly long years as president.
It's time to stop this endless complaining by deprogramming the Trump personality cult, especially the cult of QAnon.
Think of how great America could be if it were filled with people who not love their country but also accept facts rather than conspiracy.
Remember when the worst conspiracy we had to tangle with was whether someone was in a grassy knoll in Dallas?
So let's round up all these far-right wingers into trucks and bring them back to school.
Teach them to think critically and not believe everything they read on Facebook or OAN.
Spencer Lloyd, Broken Arrow