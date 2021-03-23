Letters to the Editor

As we shall see, NASA’s right about making problems worse.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

Honor military

Before athletes decide to kneel for the national anthem, here are a few things they can do.

Visit a veterans’ hospital or nursing home to meet the warriors receiving care; attend a deployment departure event and look at the families — especially the children — who will be missing one member for life’s special events; attend a baby shower whose father cannot because he is half a world away; and, finally, kneel by the grave of a patriot who lost his or her life for the freedom we all take for granted.

After one has knelt at that grave, will they really want to disrespect the anthem and flag for which these heroes sacrificed all?

Cathryn Kane, Tulsa

Great carrier

I’ve meant to do this before now, but I wish to thank my Tulsa World carrier, Donald Lewis, for his amazing job of getting my newspaper delivered during the frigid cold, snow and ice we recently experienced.