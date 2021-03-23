Letters to the Editor

Worsening problem
It is with amazement and bewilderment that I read about an impending challenge to Sen. James Lankford announced by the Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer (“Tulsa pastor challenges Lankford for Senate with boost from Trump loyalist Michael Flynn,” March 17).
NASA has a saying, “No problem is so serious, that it can’t be made worse.”
As if Lankford’s seditious undermining of democracy by trumpeting President Donald Trump’s lie that the election was in doubt, as well as his feeble attempts to undermine recovery and obstruct actual problem solving weren’t enough, along comes Lahmeyer.
Surrounded by a convicted, treasonous felon in retired Gen. Michael Flynn (pardoned by Trump) as well as local COVID-19 spreaders and other embarrassing hangers-on, Lahmeyer announced his candidacy.
Presumably, Lankford was insufficiently sycophantic to the most corrupt president in history, undermining democracy. His repeated violations of his constitutional oath and the ongoing hypocrisy reflected in his voting record are not enough for the folks representing Lahmeyer.
As we shall see, NASA’s right about making problems worse.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Honor military
Before athletes decide to kneel for the national anthem, here are a few things they can do.
Visit a veterans’ hospital or nursing home to meet the warriors receiving care; attend a deployment departure event and look at the families — especially the children — who will be missing one member for life’s special events; attend a baby shower whose father cannot because he is half a world away; and, finally, kneel by the grave of a patriot who lost his or her life for the freedom we all take for granted.
After one has knelt at that grave, will they really want to disrespect the anthem and flag for which these heroes sacrificed all?
Cathryn Kane, Tulsa
Great carrier
I’ve meant to do this before now, but I wish to thank my Tulsa World carrier, Donald Lewis, for his amazing job of getting my newspaper delivered during the frigid cold, snow and ice we recently experienced.
I believe I only missed a couple of papers during that horrific winter storm, and would have certainly understood missing more.
Not only does he deliver my paper daily, and early, but places it on my front porch. I am sincerely grateful.
You all should be proud of him. Thank you, Donald.
Pamela Wasson, Tulsa
Epic questions
It seems like almost every day we read about another skunk in the proverbial Epic Charter Schools woodpile.
This time Epic donates money to one of our lawmakers. Next that lawmaker introduces a bill that appears to allow Epic to choose whatever private auditing firm of their choosing.
All this was done in the wide open (“Epic co-founder’s audit recommendations make it into legislation,” March 11).
Now why, pray tell, would they pay for this service? Maybe Gov. Kevin Stitt knows.
John Dandridge, Tulsa
Corporate breaks
As I was driving to the food bank to pick up my groceries for the week and wondering if I had enough gas to get to my landlord to tell him that the rent would be late, I thought, corporations need a break.
Why don’t we eliminate corporate income taxes? It would only cost us half a billion dollars.
Lo and behold, House Speaker Charles McCall and so-called representatives from both parties answered my prayers. They passed House Bill 2041 and House Bill 2083.
They even threw in $45 for taxpayers making $10,000 — no small sum that!
Of course, taxpayers making $1 million get $1,000, a mere pittance.
Good to see our legislators still have our best interests at heart.
Frank Pacenza, Cleveland
Benefitting state
Shame on the Oklahoma Legislature. As usual, our Legislature is majoring in the minors.
They are making sure that anyone can carry a gun everywhere. They are inviting the bankrupt National Rifle Association to make its home in Oklahoma.
How is this going to benefit the state?
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s lack of spending on education keeps us at the bottom of the list nationwide.
The state has an audit that clearly shows many millions of taxpayer education dollars spent by Epic Charter Schools are unaccounted for.
The Legislature would not even hear the education bills related to the audit.
The purpose of the Legislature is to pass legislation that makes Oklahoma a well-run, prosperous state, not pander to special interest groups and ignore important things like education.
Carol Roger, Tulsa