Letters to the Editor:

Making up facts
A Nov. 30 letter (“Reform voting process at the federal level”), states: “There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.”
Further, it states: “Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.”
These two sentences bring to mind the famous 1983 quote of former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
Trump supporters are entitled to believe that the recent election was stolen from him. But when they state that there is evidence of massive election fraud, they are making up their own set of facts.
Trump is a main promoter of this claim.
One of the key terms the writer uses is “evidence.” However, none of the Trump lawyers have been able to produce even a tidbit of such evidence in their 30-plus lawsuits.
Even Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” (“Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud,” Dec. 1).
As I see it, America is divided by those who live in the world of fantasy and those who live in the world of reality. I choose to live in the latter, as painful as it sometimes is.
John Harlan, Tulsa
Shameful leaders
The Washington Post surveyed all 229 GOP members of Congress about where each stood on the outcome of the presidential election.
Not one Republican member of Oklahoma’s delegation would respond and acknowledge that Joe Biden won.
Sen. James Lankford made a slight concession early on but promptly walked it back.
It is very disturbing that our elected officials will not accept that Donald Trump didn’t win this election.
All I’ve heard from GOP members (not necessarily from Oklahoma) is that Trump is within his rights to pursue any legitimate legal recourse.
So far, the president’s lawyers have lost over 35 of the flimsiest, no evidence, outlandish court cases.
The lawyers have been castigated by judge after judge for attempting to bring a case before them with no concrete evidence of fraud.
Enough states have already certified their elections to give Biden a clear 270 electoral votes to win the election.
The Oklahoma delegation’s refusal to acknowledge or even rebuke the fiction that Trump is promulgating an anti-democratic, divisive, conspiracy-theory laden rhetoric.
Trump didn’t win, and our representatives should have the backbone to be on the side of our democratic processes and acknowledge what everyone already knows.
Trump lost; Biden won. We need to move on and heal.
I am ashamed these representatives choose to continue this post-election turmoil and not help the country move forward.
The U.S. has too many issues to resolve and they are doing nothing to improve the situation.
Robert Odell, Tulsa
Voters choose
I read Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined the Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out millions of legitimate votes in an attempt to keep President Donald Trump in office (“Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter joins Texas suit seeking to overturn swing state election results,” Dec. 10).
I can hardly believe this is the America of law and order and democratic rule.
Our state officials have proven again and again that they will follow Trump’s lead anywhere he wants to go.
I hope that Oklahomans remember that our vote is the way we choose our presidents, not a court.
Pamela Williams, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas election challenge which Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had backed.
