Letters to the Editor

Ineptitude
The recent Tulsa World article describing the “crowded, mostly maskless” scene at Jenks’ state championship football victory is yet another example of the wonton disregard for the health and safety of our citizenry (“Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section,” Dec. 7).
The Jenks Public Schools’ apology for its brazen ineptitude came only after a photo surfaced.
Whether it’s Jenks thumbing its nose at public safety or law enforcement caught in the act of using unlawful force, too many times those responsible are held accountable only because someone took a photo or video of an unseemly event.
Where is the accountability beforehand, not after the fact?
Someone with the Jenks Public Schools is clearly responsible for ensuring crowd safety and simply offering an apology is not going to change minds. Until fines are levied and/or jobs endangered life and death will go on as usual.
The Tulsa World article provides no comfort, and clearly key people in Jenks are not listening to demands for masking and social distancing against COVID-19.
Fire those responsible or expect more of the same.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association pledged to do a better job of enforcing safety protocols at future championship events.
Homeless needs
Charitable organizations, mental health professionals and law enforcement continuously discourage kind-hearted citizens from giving money to panhandlers, yet many fail to get the message.
Giving to panhandlers and individuals who are homeless only serves to encourage this behavior.
For those who really need help, it prevents them from taking advantage of services that could help get them back on their feet.
As most people know, these individuals often suffer from mental health and/or addiction issues, and it’s not good for society in general or for them to be on the streets without getting the help they really need.
As for those who are simply panhandling and taking advantage of the kindness of sympathetic people to take in more money than they would earn in a real job, giving just grows the behavior.
I think a flurry of public service announcements would serve as an effective and valuable purpose in educating the public of the need to stop giving out money.
It would also go a long way toward eradicating the severe problems being faced by small businesses owners such as those along the 71st Street corridor where theft, vandalism and intimidation of customers is out of control.
John Williams, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Several local nonprofits provide services to individuals who are homeless and are needing donations. Those include the Tulsa Day Center, Salvation Army, John 3:16, Mental Health Association Oklahoma and Youth Services of Tulsa
Prayerful work
In response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call to prayer, I thought immediately of the words of Alexander Campbell, the 19th century founder of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
“To get on your knees and pray for anything that you will not then stand up and work for is an insult to God and a disappointment to yourself.”
Bill Inglish, Tulsa
Stitt nightmare
Can Gov. Kevin Stitt go any lower? I was so thankful to see who I believed was the worst governor in history, Mary Fallin, finally get out of office and was excited to see some real change for the better of Oklahoma.
However, Stitt had been a nightmare for Oklahoma. Our violent crime rate continues to rise remaining about 1% above the national average. He cost taxpayers millions trying illegally to break the gaming compacts with the tribes of Oklahoma.
He also has done almost nothing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, while forcing his religious beliefs on the state by asking for his day of prayer and fasting.
Darn the luck after that day of prayer I woke up, and yep, the coronavirus is still here and actually worse than ever.
Stitt has proven it can get worse than Fallin. Oklahoma voters only have themselves to blame.
The sooner we take responsibility, the sooner we can kick him out of office.
Andrew Stottlemyre, Tulsa
