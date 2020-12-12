Letters to the Editor

I think a flurry of public service announcements would serve as an effective and valuable purpose in educating the public of the need to stop giving out money.

It would also go a long way toward eradicating the severe problems being faced by small businesses owners such as those along the 71st Street corridor where theft, vandalism and intimidation of customers is out of control.

John Williams, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: Several local nonprofits provide services to individuals who are homeless and are needing donations. Those include the Tulsa Day Center, Salvation Army, John 3:16, Mental Health Association Oklahoma and Youth Services of Tulsa

Prayerful work

In response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call to prayer, I thought immediately of the words of Alexander Campbell, the 19th century founder of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

“To get on your knees and pray for anything that you will not then stand up and work for is an insult to God and a disappointment to yourself.”

Bill Inglish, Tulsa

Stitt nightmare