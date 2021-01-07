Letters to the Editor

Unpatriotic
From Gen. Ulysses S. Grant: “There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots. And I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter and, I trust, the stronger party.”
Oklahoma’s senators don’t wish to be ranked with the patriots.
Through positive action, James Lankford disavows the democratic republic that our founders fought for. Through inaction, James Inhofe does the same.
I guess trying to undermine an election seems like a good idea at the moment. Until another party does it in the future.
Valerie Hill, Tulsa
No morals
Eighty-one million people voted for Joe Biden, thus supporting the Democrat national platform.
That platform is in full support of abortion at any time and same-sex marriage. Both are morally evil.
But it seems the majority of American voters have sent a message that morality is no longer important. Too old fashioned.
One of our great Founding Fathers was John Adams.
Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
For years, we were reminded about proper morals by the public posting of the Ten Commandments.
No one was required to read them. Just reminders.
The secularists decided we didn’t need the public posting of God’s written word on conduct. All Ten Commandment plaques have been removed.
Secular humanism is the belief that a civilized society can exclude God and his moral principles. The death of a moral society is upon us.
Ask yourself which society is better: one following Godly morals or one rejecting moral conduct.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Sore loser
After the 2016 election, many Republicans harassed and joked about “those crying Democrats” who were fearful of what the next four years could bring.
Little did we know it would be the most disastrous four years the nation has ever seen.
But the Democrats accepted the election determined to win back the White House in 2020. And it happened.
We were disappointed, embarrassed but not surprised that Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford joined the president and sore losers in Congress in calling for an election audit.
The popular and Electoral College vote has determined the election winner. Over 50 court cases, including our nation’s highest court, has determined no election fraud.
It may literally take an act of Congress to force the biggest sore loser out of the White House.
But when all is said and done, the will of the people will prevail and perhaps this great nation can move forward toward some degree of normalcy.
May that day come soon when we have hopes of becoming that nation governed of the people, by the people and for the people.
Terry and Cindy
Martindale, Stillwater
Spoiled Trump
President Donald Trump is the worst kind of loser: like a spoiled baby throwing a temper tantrum when he can’t get his way.
His false claims of a rigged election with voter fraud would have been disproven by the more than 50 lawsuits that were thrown out by state and federal courts for lack of supporting evidence.
Even the lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans heard by the U.S. Supreme Courts was thrown out without any dissenting votes.
Trump continues to scream foul, riling up his base and continuing to collect a $250 million for his political action committee so he can hang around.
It’s a pity these people are being used for Trump’s personal gain and not that of the country to continue festering a scab on the democratic election process.
His appointee to head cybersecurity for his administration, Christopher Krebs, stated, “The truth is in the votes,” and added that the election was the most secure and credible of any presidential election.
So Trump fired him.
Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, said that he could find no significant evidence of voter fraud.
So Trump threatened to fire him, before he resigned.
This repeated pattern of firing anyone who opposes him has continued throughout his presidency and is how dictators operate.
Send this man into oblivion and not for reelection.
Darrell Hazle,
Broken Arrow
Too slow
I’m a 69-year-old Tulsa resident typically spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida.
This year, I have delayed my trip to Florida to wait in Tulsa for my COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Dec. 29, there were seven sites in Fort Myers, Florida, with 300 doses for those 65 and older.
The Tulsa Health Department is following the guidelines from the Oklahoma State Health Department and, as I write this, is yet to start tier 2 immunizations, which is where those 65 and older are be eligible.
It looks like I would be more likely to get early immunization in Florida.
Bill Yates, Tulsa
Editor’s note: After initially saying he would oppose some electoral college votes, Sen. James Lankford announced late Wednesday that it was time “to come together and vote to certify the election results.”