Letters to the Editor

The popular and Electoral College vote has determined the election winner. Over 50 court cases, including our nation’s highest court, has determined no election fraud.

It may literally take an act of Congress to force the biggest sore loser out of the White House.

But when all is said and done, the will of the people will prevail and perhaps this great nation can move forward toward some degree of normalcy.

May that day come soon when we have hopes of becoming that nation governed of the people, by the people and for the people.

Terry and Cindy

Martindale, Stillwater

Spoiled Trump

President Donald Trump is the worst kind of loser: like a spoiled baby throwing a temper tantrum when he can’t get his way.

His false claims of a rigged election with voter fraud would have been disproven by the more than 50 lawsuits that were thrown out by state and federal courts for lack of supporting evidence.

Even the lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans heard by the U.S. Supreme Courts was thrown out without any dissenting votes.