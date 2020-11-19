Letters to the Editor

Sen. Jim Inhofe should follow his example.

There is some concern that Trump might seek to do damage in his remaining months in office. That would be truly unfortunate. But, once again, it is up to Republican leaders to keep him in check.

Whether he is really a Republican is doubtful, but Republican leaders have defended him so they bear responsibility for him.

Karen Cardenas, Tulsa

Face reality

As soon as President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, he continued his run for 2020. His mantra has always been, “The election is rigged if I don’t win.”

He clearly did not win, with more than 5 million votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden.

There has been no evidence of any fraud or rigged election.

The fraud is Trump and most of the GOP by not congratulating the rightful winner. By stonewalling this process, we can’t go forward.

This is not only ridiculous but dangerous for our country.

Trump has not even governed for the past couple of weeks; he just tweets and pouts because he knows he lost.