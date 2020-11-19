Letters to the Editor

Policy first
The letter “Faith and Politics” (Nov. 12) stated very strong negative feelings toward anyone with a difference of opinion with those of President Donald Trump supporters.
Evangelical Christians choose policy over all other attributes of either candidate in 2016, and Trump did not disappoint. He kept his promises, something very rare in politics.
The letter used the description “dishonest, bullying, racist, greedy,” which describes the left wing perfectly.
The left was dishonest with the president by trying to impeach him from Day One using a false narrative about Russian collusion.
The left bullied the president daily along with the mainstream media, calling him names, misquoting him, making up stories about him and impeding his presidency in every way.
The president accomplished more for minorities than Joe Biden did in 47 years. The left called the president greedy while he worked tirelessly for the American people for nothing.
The left has a complete lack of Christian character by voting out God in its platform and supporting abortion.
What is important in selecting a person to run a country is policy. Character is great, but when character isn’t present then policy trumps all else.
The choices in 2016 didn’t give us character choices, only policy choices, and the choice was obvious and still is.
Michael L. Smith,
Bartlesville
Photo evidence
The Nov. 12 edition of the Tulsa World clearly showed that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “personal responsibility” approach to mask wearing isn’t working.
Note the photo with the story “New, re-elected state House members take the oath of office.” In the gallery there were elderly people, families with young children and groupings of spectators crowded together with only a few wearing masks.
A second picture noted two representatives shaking hands, one holding a mask in one hand, but neither wearing one.
We need a governor with enough backbone to require citizens protecting themselves and others with a mask mandate with actual consequences: to slow — then stop — this pandemic. It should certainly start in state buildings and cover every county.
Stitt needs to stop following a failed president and take personal responsibility for the people of Oklahoma.
Jimmie Erwin, Tulsa
Final weeks
The election is over; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won.
Watching the current occupant of the White House continue to ignore that fact is sad. But it’s time for someone to speak truth to power.
And, that someone can’t be someone like me, a lifelong Democrat.
Republicans who have defended the president’s often outrageous actions for almost four years bear the responsibility for stepping in and helping the transition go as smoothly as possible.
This is not to say that recounts in as many states should not continue.
If this is what will convince President Donald Trump that he really lost, let the states that will allow a recount do so.
But the ego of someone who has rarely acted like an adult should not stand in the way of our country moving forward.
Kudos to Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford for indicating that he will step in, if necessary, to ensure that the new president has access to the briefings to which he is entitled.
Sen. Jim Inhofe should follow his example.
There is some concern that Trump might seek to do damage in his remaining months in office. That would be truly unfortunate. But, once again, it is up to Republican leaders to keep him in check.
Whether he is really a Republican is doubtful, but Republican leaders have defended him so they bear responsibility for him.
Karen Cardenas, Tulsa
Face reality
As soon as President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, he continued his run for 2020. His mantra has always been, “The election is rigged if I don’t win.”
He clearly did not win, with more than 5 million votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden.
There has been no evidence of any fraud or rigged election.
The fraud is Trump and most of the GOP by not congratulating the rightful winner. By stonewalling this process, we can’t go forward.
This is not only ridiculous but dangerous for our country.
Trump has not even governed for the past couple of weeks; he just tweets and pouts because he knows he lost.
Most of the GOP are not conducting themselves with any integrity or respect for the system.
Let’s move on for our democracy; that’s the reality.
Deb Krans, Tulsa
Poor sport
President Donald Trump lost the election and is a poor sport.
Lee Snodgrass,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: As of Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all state employees to wear masks at work and in state buildings. While the governor’s order doesn’t apply to lawmakers, state legislative leaders said the House and Senate will maintain similar policies.
