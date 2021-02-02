Letters to the Editor

Hard wait
My experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine was very different from Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart's.
I arrived less than 15 minutes before my appointment at the Tulsa County fairgrounds. The lines were long on both sides for entry.
It took about 1 hour 15 minutes standing in line outside in the chilly air before I was able to enter the building.
I stood in a line inside for another hour until I got seated for the vaccination, then 15 minutes before I could leave.
It would have been nice if a large tent was erected to get out the the wind and cold.
I felt sorry for the people needing walkers or using canes who experienced the same long time standing.
I am thankful that I was able to get an appointment and the vaccine.
My appreciation to all the Tulsa Health Department volunteers assisting us as we waited and the staff who gave us the vaccinations.
Somehow I hope changes can be made so that folks won’t have to stand in long lines like this for the second dose.
Jay Stevenson, Tulsa
Ballooning debt
Google says there are 331 million people in the U.S., 158 million working people and the current debt is $27 trillion.
That means that every working person has to feed himself plus one other which could be family or parasite, both welfare and Wall Street.
In addition, each person's debt portion is $171,000, which has to be paid back someday. Us old folks used to worry about our grandkids assuming this burden.
However, President Joe Biden says the new $1.9 trillion stimulus is only a down payment of things to come.
Since the government schools teach the kids that socialism is good, and they vote for it then let these geniuses pay the bill.
So get started raining down the money and hallelujah, let the good times roll.
Butch Webb, Owasso
Pay back
Good news! Tulsa's Southern Hills is getting the 2022 PGA.
Let's consider it pay back for President Donald Trump bringing his uninvited and unwanted superspreader event here last June.
L.D. Young, Broken Arrow
Better system
With our vaccination appointment system, tens or hundreds of thousands of people are spending hours every day, sometimes for weeks, in hope grabbing an early date.
Those who can't spend enough hours every day to improve their odds just have to keep at it indefinitely.
There must be a better way, such as a "waiting list" system, as follows:
Register now and select your preferred choice of location or locations; click on a preferred date or specific dates then click on morning, afternoon or all day.
You would then be the next in line when an appointment meeting your criteria becomes available.
A notification email would allow you to accept, or pass and wait for the next opportunity.
The data on real appointments would make it possible to ship the correct number of doses to each site on time for their actual needs, instead of the present irrational allocation system.
Think of the hours of anxious searching avoided and the thousands of miles of driving to distant sites saved.
Should be worth a little effort by someone to set it up. Still trying every day!
Walter Lahman, Tulsa
Irrelevant truth
As a genuine Senate trial, this impeachment event is a travesty. It’s a declaration of party loyalty, nothing more.
Sure, a handful of senators will cross party lines, but the majority cares nothing about evidence, guilt or innocence.
Senators are simply walking the tightrope of donor retention and pandering to voters. Truth is irrelevant.
Maxwell Lewis, Sapulpa
Political violence
If U.S. senators don’t convict President Donald Trump of the pending impeachment allegations, they are setting a precedent saying that it really is OK for a president to encourage an attack on our nation’s Capitol.
If Republicans don’t hold Trump accountable for his part in the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, political violence will be sanctioned and will continue.
Democracy can’t survive this level of divisiveness and violence.
Shame on any leaders who don’t uphold the rule of law and don't convinct Trump for the damage he has done.
If he is not impeached, God help us all.
Charlotte Miller, Grove