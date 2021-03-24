Letters to the Editor

Unnecessary bill
Years ago, I had the opportunity to work as a public health advocate as we looked at the social determinants for a healthier community.
During that time, I worked for both the Tulsa Health Department as well as 19 counties in northeast Oklahoma that were part of the Oklahoma State Health Department system. I was able to understand the intricacies of the two agencies and how they work together to improve the health and well-being of all Oklahomans.
The Tulsa Health Department was established following a state constitutional amendment in 1950 to work independent of the State Department of Health and is funded in part by our own ad valorem taxes.
From food safety to child health to environmental health, Tulsa Health Department and its team of public health professionals has led the way to a healthier community.
COVID-19 caused all health departments to refocus attention from successful community programs to disease management.
We may not agree on issues surrounding the pandemic and how we go forward, but I feel that the Tulsa Health Department board and leadership has done a good job with communication, transparency and execution of the policies as we have navigated this dark time.
House Bill 2504 requires a shift in how local health leadership is chosen and challenges local control. Even though the bill is amended, this bill is unnecessary and will cause more harm than good.
Yes, there is a need for improved communication between the state and Tulsa. But this is not the way.
Rep. Carol Bush, Tulsa
Hoops equity
During this year of awakening to built-in bias, I am disappointed to see that Tulsa World is falling behind.
Looking at the March 21 sports section, the coverage of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament is limited to one page with file photos. Don’t the women deserve more?
Perhaps the editors need to read the article at the top of the page about the inequity in workout rooms provided to the athletes. Those athletes deserve your respect and coverage.
Beth Wilson, Tulsa
One-man rule
I appreciate the letter “Defunded Schools” (March 13). Public education funding is not back to 2008 levels. That is the result of forced budget cuts made after the last series of tax cuts.
Today, we are not providing a quality education for most children in Oklahoma.
Middle-class and lower-income families cannot afford the tuition for private schools. It is our government’s job to provide necessary funding for a quality education for all.
Oklahoma is failing.
State agencies have not recovered from those budget cuts. Legislators are scrambling to find money for Medicaid expansion.
We are ranked 46th in the nation for health outcomes and about the same for education, yet we are told it is time for a tax cut.
Have voters forgotten the damage done to our state by the last tax cuts?
House Speaker Charles McCall says we have $1 billion surplus this year. Educators might ask, why and where is it?
Unhappy with State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s audit of Epic Charter Schools, co-founder Ben Harris and his wife contributed $5,600 to state Sen. Paul Rosino, who then authored a bill to circumvent oversight by the elected state auditor and allowing agencies to hire a private entity for audits (“Epic co-founder’s audit recommendations make it into legislation,” March 11).
Money well spent; expect more campaign donations.
Displeased with COVID-19 recommendations from autonomous Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments, legislators propose giving Gov. Kevin Stitt veto power over the selection of those directors (“Oklahoma House votes to give governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments,” March 11).
Thus, subjugating the county health departments to Stitt’s will.
It appears Oklahoma has gone from one-party rule to one-man rule.
Charles Threadgill, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Carol Bush represents Tulsa’s District 70 in the Oklahoma House.