Letters to the editor

Guns the issue

About your duck-and-cover cartoon (March 25): Evidently the cartoonist doesn’t have kids. The issue is people carrying guns. Local people. Not an attack from a foreign country. Schools have to do drills to teach little kids about surviving an active shooter attack.

We need to reform our gun laws. Mental health checks before someone buys a gun. Passing a test to show the owner knows how to safely store and use the gun. License guns like cars. Confiscate guns if owners show they are not trust worthy.

Karen Fleming, Tulsa

COVID-19 not done

Our state is gathering COVID-19 stats differently now and making it appear nonexistent, mainly reporting number of new and active cases. Rarely will they report death count.

They finally reported March 24 that the state death count is now 15,383.

The previous report I saw was March 4 at 14,835. That’s 548 people in 3 weeks; for an average of 26 people per day. Wake up Oklahoma – COVID isn’t finished with us yet. We can and should do better.

My condolences to the many thousands of families that have lost a precious family member.

Nancy Gladden, Sapulpa

Money talks

One employee of an educational institution (a coach) in Oklahoma has an annual salary of $20,548 per day. The average annual salary for an Oklahoma public school teacher is about $150 per day.

So most folks in Oklahoma must feel that football is 137 times more important than educating their children.

We are for sure a top 10 state in football coaches salaries but bottom 10 in funding our best asset, our kids’ education. Despite this, I am the proud father and grandfather of Oklahoma public school teachers.

Gordon Sloggett, Stillwater

Sad Senate

President Joe Biden has appointed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Now, the U.S. Senate must confirm or deny the appointment.

In the televised hearings, some senators seemed to forget the basic elements of decorum in their interactions with Judge Jackson.

Supposedly most of us, when we were young, learned a few basic civilities of conversation: 1) not to interrupt the other person when it is their turn to speak; 2) to actually listen to the answer when I have asked a question; 3) to ask questions that relate to the specific topic of conversation; and 4) to show due respect to others.

The comments and questions of some of the senators suggested that they had not learned the polite basics of conversation. The demeanor of those senators was more than just embarrassing.

The U.S. Senate is supposed to be one of the most prestigious deliberative bodies in the whole world. From my perspective, those certain senators desecrated the august body to which they have been elected. And we pay them with our hard-earned dollars.

Just to be angry with them falls short of an adequate response. I am embarrassed by and for them, and I am saddened by their motives (whatever they may be — perhaps running for president?). I am appalled by their unbridled ego and their glaring lack of respect for a fellow human being.

I weep for them—and for us.

Mary Sare, Stillwater

Energy consequences

From an environmental perspective, President Joe Biden's energy policy may sound good, but strategically it has unintended and potentially disastrous consequences. As a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, we have now asked sanctioned Venezuela to provide us oil.

Biden canceled construction of the Keystone-XL pipeline, which would bring oil from Canada. It defies logic that we would refuse oil from a friendly neighboring country in favor of fuel from a dueling dictator.

While gasoline prices continue to rise, Biden blames Russia, but he has only himself to blame. By restricting drilling and blocking pipeline construction, Biden has cut off self-sufficiency and to make matters worse, his fiscal policy of printing money with insufficient ways to pay for it only exacerbates inflation and prices at the pump.

Even so-called friendly Saudi Arabia has threatened to disassociate itself from the U.S. dollar and we can no longer depend on their oil supply.

A majority of U.S. citizens would like to attack climate change and global warming, but Biden has gotten the cart before the horse. Work toward wind, solar and other non-polluting energy sources, but in the meantime don't ignore strategic fossil fuels, which we now need in times of crisis. Russia has exposed the underbelly of Biden's ill-advised energy policy.

Kent Schobe, Tulsa