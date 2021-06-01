Letters to the Editor

No proof

It is important to learn about Black Wall Street to show how white people were racist to Black people.

The event that took place before the Tulsa Race Massacre was all about a woman in an elevator who said she was assaulted.

No one saw any proof of what happened or tried to find people who saw the event.

Ariel Moctezuma-Bustos, 13

Cover up

The greatest horror among the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre was the denial that followed.

I will not dwell upon this history here. Instead, I ask readers to reflect upon how denial of events can poison the present and future.

Consider this with the attempt to look away from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Whatever the reasons or excuses of these rioters, and whoever promoted and permitted it to happen, it did happen.

We can argue about the degree to which President Donald Trump instigated, aided and abetted them, but we do know he refused to concede defeat in the general election.