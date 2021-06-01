Letters to the Editor

Editor’s Note: Tulsa Public Schools launched a Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum this year for grades 3 to 12. It was developed by TPS educators with community partners. Will Rogers College Middle School teacher Michelle Pineda and Lanier Elementary teacher Akela Leach have implemented these lessons. The first three letters are from their students.
Resilience
We need to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre to acknowledge the past instead of ignoring it and pretending it never happened.
There were lots of resilient Black people who rebuilt after the tragic massacre.
Ta’Ray Jones, 11
Innocent lives
The Tulsa Race Massacre is a big part of history. If we don’t learn about it, then we can’t learn from our mistakes.
The killing of many Black, innocent, Greenwood lives is mainly because of jealousy and racism.
Usually, a lot of things were segregated like water fountains, towns, etc. Things for Black people would be worse than what white people would get.
Greenwood was a rich, Black neighborhood, which was unusual. That explains why it was massacred.
Wyatt Sams, 11
No proof
It is important to learn about Black Wall Street to show how white people were racist to Black people.
The event that took place before the Tulsa Race Massacre was all about a woman in an elevator who said she was assaulted.
No one saw any proof of what happened or tried to find people who saw the event.
Ariel Moctezuma-Bustos, 13
Cover up
The greatest horror among the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre was the denial that followed.
I will not dwell upon this history here. Instead, I ask readers to reflect upon how denial of events can poison the present and future.
Consider this with the attempt to look away from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Whatever the reasons or excuses of these rioters, and whoever promoted and permitted it to happen, it did happen.
We can argue about the degree to which President Donald Trump instigated, aided and abetted them, but we do know he refused to concede defeat in the general election.
I applaud those who adhered to the Constitution and certified the ballots of the Electoral College at this time of maximum peril.
Now the Republican Party is resisting a congressional investigation into that event as threatening to our republic as the burning of the Capitol in the War of 1812 or the Civil War.
Maybe they don’t want us to see. Maybe they are ashamed. Maybe they are afraid of Trump.
But if the the Republican Party leaders attempt to place a camouflage of denial upon Trump’s role in these shocking events, it will come back to haunt them.
Lynn Bootes, Bixby
Cancer screenings
There are over 100 types of cancer, and every patient who receives a cancer diagnosis hopes the disease is caught early.
Cancers identified at earlier stages tend to be easier to treat, and usually result in better health outcomes. Early screening and detection are critical to improving patient outcomes, but currently only five types of cancer have recommended early detection screening tests.
To turn the tide on cancer and improve outcomes for patients, we need to be able to screen for more cancers.
Thankfully, advances in computing power and the study of the human genome have resulted in new multi-cancer early detection technologies — which can identify dozens of cancers through a single blood draw — are working their way to FDA review and approvals right now.
These developments are incredibly exciting, but the technology can only save lives if patients can access them.
One way to ensure patients have access is the recently introduced Medicare Multi-Care Early Detection Coverage Act of 2021, which would modernize Medicare so it can cover these new screening technologies once they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Here in Oklahoma, U.S. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern have shown their commitment to cancer patients and better cancer care by co-sponsoring this bill. I encourage every member of the Oklahoma delegation to follow their lead and advance this important legislation.
Multi-cancer detection tests could be an invaluable asset in our ongoing fight against cancer, but only if they’re accessible by our most vulnerable patients.
Shelly Wells, Broken Arrow