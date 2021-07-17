Letters to the Editor

The best is yet to come!

Tammy Talley, Kellyville

Too loud

I have only found about four places to have a dining experience in Tulsa.

Many places have good food, but it’s so loud with chaotic music that it makes your stomach jump with each beat.

We visited The Bistro last week, and they had live instrumental music that was wonderful. You could enjoy visiting with who you were with and enjoy the music as well.

I am older but not cranky until there is screaming while I am trying to eat.

Sometimes the wait staff can’t even hear your order. Please give us a pleasant environment.

Jan Hunt, Jenks

Vaccine credit

I think Sen. James Inhofe has hurt his brain flying his plane upside down because he wants President Joe Biden to give President Donald Trump more credit for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

As I recall, the only leadership Trump displayed was to tell us that COVID-19 would be over in a couple of weeks. That turned out to be false.