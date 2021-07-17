Letters to the Editor

See similarities
I love the July 12 column “Our lack of curiosity is a threat to democracy“ from Kevin Frazier!
His recommendation is to “be curious” about the information we share … through family, friends, social media and even what we read or listen to.” It’s so vital to our society now.
I managed multifamily housing for many years.
I would suggest to every tenant (new and current): “Introduce yourself to your neighbors. You don’t need to invite them to dinner, but get to know what they drive, who comes and goes from their doors, and just be genial.”
People who take the extra few minutes to make nice talk with people they don’t know will allow them — and the other people — to see the similarities and not the differences.
It just makes good sense.
Sue Wiedemann, Broken Arrow
Trump in stone
To all the haters of President Donald J. Trump, I will not be surprised if he does not end up on Mount Rushmore.
The best is yet to come!
Tammy Talley, Kellyville
Too loud
I have only found about four places to have a dining experience in Tulsa.
Many places have good food, but it’s so loud with chaotic music that it makes your stomach jump with each beat.
We visited The Bistro last week, and they had live instrumental music that was wonderful. You could enjoy visiting with who you were with and enjoy the music as well.
I am older but not cranky until there is screaming while I am trying to eat.
Sometimes the wait staff can’t even hear your order. Please give us a pleasant environment.
Jan Hunt, Jenks
Vaccine credit
I think Sen. James Inhofe has hurt his brain flying his plane upside down because he wants President Joe Biden to give President Donald Trump more credit for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
As I recall, the only leadership Trump displayed was to tell us that COVID-19 would be over in a couple of weeks. That turned out to be false.
Then there was the claim that people could take a disinfectant shot.
Some of us have a longer memory than yesterday’s news cycle.
Gene Foltz, Muskogee
Driving rain
When there is heavy rain, the media make many announcements reminding drivers not to drive into water on the road.
This is an important reminder for drivers.
I think they should remind drivers that the law requires them to have auto headlights on. It will make all drivers safer on a rainy day.
Margaret Francois, Tulsa
Police cameras
Concerning Tulsa police proposing the camera network, the comment about Chief Wendell Franklin’s vision of cameras being used for “telling if the water is coming over the banks” is pretty laughable (“Crime center proposal would add closed-circuit cameras to help TPD patrol streets, large events” July 13).
Also laughable is that Tulsa police put off as long as they could on wearing body cameras.
Scott Hemperley, Pryor
GOP letdown
It seems the Republican legislators continue to drag their feet on Epic Charter Schools.
State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s audit revealed millions of dollars unaccounted for. To hamper her work, Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, introduced a bill that would have allowed Epic to select its own auditor.
The day after Byrd’s audit was released, Epic co-founder Ben Harris and his wife each donated maximum campaign contributions to Rosino.
A spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said that if any laws are found to have been broken, his office will address it.
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, told the Tulsa World last fall that members likely would introduce bills on this topic in the upcoming session. Later he acknowledged putting off those bills.
McBride said, “My approach has been: Let’s take a breath. … I just want to make sure we don’t get egg on our face.”
I took that breath, and it smelled like rotten eggs!
I have been a Republican for over 65 years and don’t recognize the party representing the values it did when I joined the GOP.
As the saying goes, we need to clear the swamp in the Oklahoma Capitol.