Letters to the Editor

Child abuse
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public needs to be more informed of how to report concerns for child abuse and neglect.
The Children’s Bureau found education personnel are the most common reporters for concerns of child safety, accounting for 20.5% of the 4.3 million reports made in 2018.
While many school districts are virtual this year, teachers and other school staff are unable to observe students and report any noticed signs of abuse or neglect.
Research indicates that with the added stress among parents from the pandemic, children are more vulnerable to abuse and neglect.
A Tulsa World story in April reported that child abuse reports had dropped 50%, however, officials stated they believed occurrences of abuse were increasing.
My wife and I investigated child abuse for a combined four years and neither of us could recite the Oklahoma Department of Human Services hotline phone number without an internet search.
Many professionals I have worked with rely on an DHS business card hanging in their offices.
In our experiences, the general public is unfamiliar with reporting procedures and what to expect when reporting.
Media need to be taking action to inform communities how to report in an effort to fill the void while education is virtual. With more informed communities, there will be less unreported child abuse and neglect during the pandemic and afterward.
Local media could scroll the DHS hotline phone number on screens or websites and radio hosts can mention the reporting procedures during the morning hours.
Jordan List, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Oklahoma Department of Human Services abuse hotline is: 1-800-522-3511.
National integrity
A quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin is “It’s a republic if we can keep it.”
The words republic and democracy are used to describe the nation interchangeably. But the slight distinction in the republic definition is the topic of equality.
It seems like the Republicans are now trying to take that topic out of the nation.
Forty-six Republican Oklahoma legislators, two Republican U.S. congressman, the Oklahoma attorney general and many other Republicans believe that the voters in other states should not have their votes counted in the presidential election to protect the integrity of the nation.
The definition of integrity is the state of being whole and undivided.
Yet, the Republicans want to divide the vote count. Then say the Democrats stole the presidential election.
The definition of “stole” (past tense of steal) is to take without permission.
Finders keepers is the rule of law when you are youngsters, but it’s not a rule of law in 2020 after 234 years.
The people have spoken, so time to grow up! Teach your children well and vote.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Bogus lawsuit
Honestly, I am disgusted by my state representatives who took a vow to uphold the Constitution. That they signed on to a bogus Texas lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters disgusts me beyond belief.
They do not represent me or any semblance of what I understand about the Constitution, and I am saddened to think that the people of Oklahoma can abide by their dereliction of duty.
Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court shut this down.
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa
Needed lawsuit
I fully support Attorney General Mike Hunter’s decision for Oklahoma to have joined in the Texas election lawsuit.
The Tulsa World editorial claims there was no legitimate case, and that Oklahomans have no valid legal interest in the suit (“AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states,” Dec. 11).
Based on the strong words of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito written before the presidential election, I think the Tulsa World has it wrong.
Alito stated, “The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a decree that squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by the Pennsylvania legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office.
“That question has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the state Supreme Court decision violates the federal Constitution.”
I do not think the remedy will overturn the election. But, a proper ruling can at least make sure that the shenanigans in Pennsylvania never happen again in any state and that judges and politicians cannot arbitrarily change voting laws at the last minute.
Given the unprecedented 10-fold increase in mail-in voting, I think all of us have a vested interest in getting this right.
Doug Baumunk, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas indicated in an accompanying order that they would have allowed Texas to bring the case but would “not grant other relief.”