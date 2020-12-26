Letters to the Editor

Child abuse

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public needs to be more informed of how to report concerns for child abuse and neglect.

The Children’s Bureau found education personnel are the most common reporters for concerns of child safety, accounting for 20.5% of the 4.3 million reports made in 2018.

While many school districts are virtual this year, teachers and other school staff are unable to observe students and report any noticed signs of abuse or neglect.

Research indicates that with the added stress among parents from the pandemic, children are more vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

A Tulsa World story in April reported that child abuse reports had dropped 50%, however, officials stated they believed occurrences of abuse were increasing.

My wife and I investigated child abuse for a combined four years and neither of us could recite the Oklahoma Department of Human Services hotline phone number without an internet search.

Many professionals I have worked with rely on an DHS business card hanging in their offices.

In our experiences, the general public is unfamiliar with reporting procedures and what to expect when reporting.