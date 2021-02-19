Letters to the Editor

Forced births
I was almost 24 when I had my son. That was a life-changing experience for me and his father.
We were married, but it wasn’t the best timing for us. He was in medical school, and I was in college.
But, we had a support system and enough money to care for ourselves and the baby.
Our experience would have been very different if we hadn’t had such a support system.
What I know for sure is that this very personal life decision would not have been made better if the state decided it for us.
No one can know another human being’s life circumstances well enough to intervene in the most important decision of her life.
Choosing to bring a potential life into the world is the greatest act of generosity any woman can make.
She is choosing to share her body and possibly her life with a potential life, a choice only she should have the right to make.
No one is forced to perform any other life-giving act of generosity, such as giving a kidney, sharing a liver, etc.
Legislative efforts to control this choice of generosity is a crime against humanity, as is any other form of slavery.
State control/ownership of women’s bodies is slavery, not equality.
God and the Bible have been used to justify enslaving other human beings, and they are being used today to justify enslaving women.
We should all fight against forced birth control and forced birthing, both are equally criminal!
Barbara Bannon, Tulsa
Homeless crisis
Tulsa is facing a homeless crisis.
In face of plummeting temperatures and COVID-19 concerns, the city has a large unused property that could quickly be outfitted to accommodate the entire homeless population.
Just south of the USA BMX property development sits a huge unused building. It is not fully waterproofed or enclosed and may have some hazards needing to be removed.
But it could be converted into an oversized tent with emergency heating, housing and medical facility.
Our Oklahoma National Guard has so much they could contribute or instruct in helping make it into a great facility to weather the cold for a few weeks.
Mark Scieszinski, Tulsa
Break with Trump
The U.S. now has a functioning president.
From the moment that President Donald Trump knew that he had lost the election, he ceased to have anything to do with the business of running the country.
He was obsessed with trying to overturn the results of the election by any means necessary, including lying and intimidation.
It is past time for Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to break with a man who has demonstrated repeatedly that the only thing he cares about is himself.
He has been consistently absent from and totally without empathy for a country that is losing 4,000 of its citizens each day to COVID-19. And the incompetent people he put in charge are incapable of the kind of leadership the country needs right now.
He’s been impeached twice and deserved to be convicted.
If you’re a conservative Republican and a supporter of Trump, please know that you will forever be linked in the minds of many with the disreputable bunch who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
There’s a joke going around that says that we should give Trump credit for fulfilling at least one of his promises.
Under Trump, the Republicans lost the presidency, the House and Senate. But he did fulfill one promise. He actually did “Make America Great Again.”
Karen Hardy Cárdenas, Tulsa
College tuition
Student loans should be charged back to the colleges and trade schools instead of having John Q. Public bear the burden.
When schools realized money was so easy to get from the student, they started raising tuitions, fees and salaries. As costs rose, students borrowed more, creating a never-ending cycle.
My children went to state schools from l989 to 2008. My costs per year started at $9,000 and went to $13,000.
Look where costs are now. Who has reaped that increase? The schools.
They put these students behind this eight ball and need to share the blame and cost.
Richard Jeffrey, Tulsa
Gun laws
When the totalitarian left succeeds in passing laws that allow only the military and police to have guns, then only the military, police and criminals will have guns.
Paul Cooper, Broken Arrow