Letters to the Editor

Forced births

I was almost 24 when I had my son. That was a life-changing experience for me and his father.

We were married, but it wasn’t the best timing for us. He was in medical school, and I was in college.

But, we had a support system and enough money to care for ourselves and the baby.

Our experience would have been very different if we hadn’t had such a support system.

What I know for sure is that this very personal life decision would not have been made better if the state decided it for us.

No one can know another human being’s life circumstances well enough to intervene in the most important decision of her life.

Choosing to bring a potential life into the world is the greatest act of generosity any woman can make.

She is choosing to share her body and possibly her life with a potential life, a choice only she should have the right to make.

No one is forced to perform any other life-giving act of generosity, such as giving a kidney, sharing a liver, etc.