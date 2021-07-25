Letters to the Editor

Poor PikePass
I have a PikePass. Not because I want one, but because it is a convenience.
I have a credit card, and by the grace of God, I can afford to have the card charged $40 when my account balance is low.
Many who use our state’s turnpike system are not so fortunate.
With the turnpike system going cashless, our neighbors whose finances cannot support a PikePass account are now going to be charged 75% more than the current cash rates.
This increased rate is going to be collected through a snail-mail invoice.
This plan strikes me as patently ridiculous.
Here’s an idea: Let’s go PikePass-less and cashless and allow all citizens access to our state’s roadways. I’ll send the Turnpike Authority an invoice for my idea.
Paul Thomas, Tulsa
Do your part
Personal choices and liberties have always had reasonable and rational limits based on the potential adverse consequences for another’s rights and well-being.
Unfortunately, as the delta variant surges, it has been labeled a pandemic “of the unvaccinated.”
It should be recognized as a pandemic “because of” the unvaccinated.
Make no mistake, a choice not to be vaccinated effects herd immunity and has adverse consequences for everyone.
COVID-19 vaccines are based on sound research and have proven to be both effective and safe. Like wearing masks, being vaccinated is not only for our own safety but also for the safety of others.
Mutation of the virus, which makes it more dangerous even for the vaccinated, cannot occur without a human host. The unvaccinated are actually partners in virus mutation endangering us all.
There are many individuals, like me, who are immunocompromised, and despite taking the vaccine, we cannot produce the necessary antibodies needed for protection, and so are dependent on herd immunity.
In addition, what about the safety of our frontline health care providers working heroically, despite the added risk to themselves, families and friends, to save the lives of those who act recklessly and selfishly by choosing not to be vaccinated?
As a country we virtually eliminated polio and smallpox through vaccinations and herd immunity. We can do better as Americans fighting COVID-19.
Vaccinations are free, safe, effective and readily available, so please be a caring citizen and do your part.
John Sacra, M.D., Tulsa
Oklahoma story
I was proud of the Tulsa World for devoting a good amount of space to an article about the death of illustrator Floyd Cooper (“Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children’s illustrator, dead at 65,” July 18).
His passing leaves a huge empty space in the world of children’s literature.
Cooper’s artistic talent holds readers spellbound with his life-like illustrations, his characters leap off the pages into our hearts.
The author mentioned many of Cooper’s great accomplishments, and I just want to add one more.
He illustrated a book called “Sprouting Wings” (published January 2021) that brings to life an Oklahoma aviation hero.
James Herman Banning was the first African American to receive a U.S. Department of Commerce pilot’s license and the first to fly successfully coast-to-coast from Los Angeles to Valley Stream, New York.
Banning was born and raised near Canton, Oklahoma. His is not only an Oklahoma history story but an American one.
Banning’s courage inspires children today to reach beyond the expected, just as it did in 1932.
We were very blessed that when we sent the “Sprouting Wings” text to Cooper, he called back to say that he wanted to do this book. He said he “could see it.”
Cooper’s talent is a national treasure and will be greatly missed.
Pat A. Smith, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Floyd Cooper was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a fine arts degree. He was noted for his illustrations of the African American experience. He died of cancer on July 16 in Easton, Pennsylvania.
State intrusion
Children can be carefully taught negative or positive mores; they are vulnerable.
And, governments must be very, very careful before they begin to interfere using laws to determine what is to be or not to be taught in schools and how topics are to be taught.
Teachers have a moral obligation to teach subjects well, teach them in a neutral manner and certainly not to preach.
Debate and research are excellent vehicles for introducing volatile subjects that need examined in a safe, controlled environment.
A perfect example of this is teaching about different religions or events such as Reconstruction.
Teachers receive a great deal of supervision in their jobs.
Principals are particularly close to teachers. They visit classrooms. They watch teachers teach. They can peruse the lesson plans teachers prepare for each week.
Principals receive communication from parents regarding the happenings in their children’s classrooms.
Oklahoma House Bill 1775 is an intrusion by government into the classroom.
Either way you look at Critical Race Theory, it is now fraught with peril to teach or touch upon the subject of race in our nation.
Oklahomans must be alert to the dangers of government intruding into the classroom in an effort to influence position or standing on curriculum, or schools could become vehicles for propaganda as history has shown.
Glenda Nelson, Tulsa