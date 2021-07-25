Letters to the Editor

It should be recognized as a pandemic “because of” the unvaccinated.

Make no mistake, a choice not to be vaccinated effects herd immunity and has adverse consequences for everyone.

COVID-19 vaccines are based on sound research and have proven to be both effective and safe. Like wearing masks, being vaccinated is not only for our own safety but also for the safety of others.

Mutation of the virus, which makes it more dangerous even for the vaccinated, cannot occur without a human host. The unvaccinated are actually partners in virus mutation endangering us all.

There are many individuals, like me, who are immunocompromised, and despite taking the vaccine, we cannot produce the necessary antibodies needed for protection, and so are dependent on herd immunity.

In addition, what about the safety of our frontline health care providers working heroically, despite the added risk to themselves, families and friends, to save the lives of those who act recklessly and selfishly by choosing not to be vaccinated?

As a country we virtually eliminated polio and smallpox through vaccinations and herd immunity. We can do better as Americans fighting COVID-19.