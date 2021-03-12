Letters to the Editor

Alternate slogans

About this time in every legislative session, one or more of our hard-working state legislators manifest a need to demonstrate that they are very religious believers.

In this session, we have the proposal to inscribe on all 342 state-owned buildings the words, “In God We Trust.” It was dreamed up by House Speaker Charles McCall.

As a retired minister, I have questions.

Will the signs make us Oklahomans more compassionate, ethical, patient, generous and kind? Will they inspire us to trust God more?

Would posting 342 signs on state-owned buildings be a worthy use of the stated cost of $85,000?

Here are my suggestions for alternate slogans: love your neighbor, support your local food bank, stamp out homelessness, treat everyone like family, help eradicate hunger.