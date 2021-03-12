Letters to the Editor

Alternate slogans
About this time in every legislative session, one or more of our hard-working state legislators manifest a need to demonstrate that they are very religious believers.
In this session, we have the proposal to inscribe on all 342 state-owned buildings the words, “In God We Trust.” It was dreamed up by House Speaker Charles McCall.
As a retired minister, I have questions.
Will the signs make us Oklahomans more compassionate, ethical, patient, generous and kind? Will they inspire us to trust God more?
Would posting 342 signs on state-owned buildings be a worthy use of the stated cost of $85,000?
Here are my suggestions for alternate slogans: love your neighbor, support your local food bank, stamp out homelessness, treat everyone like family, help eradicate hunger.
The New Testament book of James has good advice: “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith but do not have works? Can faith save you? If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, keep warm and eat your fill, and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that? So, faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.’”
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Safety of society
The sensational murder case involving defendant Lawrence Paul Anderson is terrifying (“Chickasha triple murder case leads to probe of Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” March 3).
Rightly, Oklahomans want to know what can be done to prevent such crimes. Anderson is accused of killing three people, two family members and a neighbor, in Chickasha in early February. He also is charged with attacking his aunt.
One report mentions that Anderson said he had been taking medication for bipolar disorder. That matters.
Predictably, prosecutors argue that the governor erred in commuting Anderson’s sentence for a nonviolent crime. Anderson served three years of a 20-year sentence received in 2017 for probation violations on a drug case.
In light of criminal justice reform passed in Oklahoma, the parole board voted to commute Anderson’s sentence to nine years, later signed by the governor.
Oklahoma’s sentences for nonviolent crimes far exceed the national norm.
District attorneys believe that incarceration is an appropriate answer to mental illness and drug addiction. It is not, as mental health professionals know.
Also, they would say that people with mental illness are more likely to be victims, rather than perpetrators, of violence.
Due to budget cuts, the Legislature has drastically reduced the state’s mental health and addiction services, leading to dire consequences.
Crimes like Anderson’s are not calculated events. These killings are indicators of a psychotic break, a disconnect from reality.
Psychosis should be treated with hospitalization and therapy. Post-hospitalization follow-up should be mandatory, to ensure the individual is maintaining the treatment regimen.
That is key to the safety of society — and the individual.
Sue Hinton, Norman
Free markets
A recent column is an example of the kind of limited thinking by self-described free market economists that bequeathed to us the Great Depression, the Great Recession and, most recently, the power grid crisis in Texas (“Opinion: Biden’s stimulus would be worse than ineffective,” Feb. 27).
I’ll leave it to Biden administration economists to provide thoughtful support for their plan and instead note this column lacks any actual cited research to support the argument and probable hypocrisy concerning the two long-term effects.
First, why do some economists only express concern about the deficit when the cause emanates from policies that help low- and middle-income families, and not from policies that primarily benefit the wealthy like the tax cuts under the Trump administration?
Second, why is there concern about how an increase in the minimum wage might distort the labor market among the lowest-wage earners when I doubt these same economists protest the regulated labor market of tenured academics that many benefit from, where salaries and working conditions are supported by governmental policies and market collusion through accreditation standards?
These arguments have little to do with sound economic policy and a lot to do with pleasing the donors who fund think tanks and university professors.
Gary Watts, Tulsa