Letters to the Editor

TPD standard
Tulsa police officers definitely deserve a pay raise (“FOP members approve new collective bargaining agreement with the city,” Aug. 5).
Despite being held to an important higher standard of holding a college degree, their salaries remain lower than other departments in the region.
But along with increased pay comes increased responsibility.
Tulsans demand a higher standard of professionalism.
That is demonstrated through proper treatment of citizens with mental health issues and substance use disorders, transparency of all investigations of use-of-force incidents including timely sharing of body-cam evidence, and a commitment to recognizing and reducing implicit racial and ethnic bias in their interactions throughout our community and within the force itself.
Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa
Worried parents
As a parent of a Jenks Public Schools student, I’m writing out of concern for public safety.
The last legislative session’s passage of Senate Bill 658 has left many schools and parents without an option for a safe return to school.
As part of a larger group of Jenks parents focused on this issue, we’re concerned that the governor and his supporters have taken rights away from people in our most vulnerable population — the unvaccinated.
I have no interest in furthering any political agenda.
My interest is protecting people from infection and our hospitals from being overwhelmed.
The data is worse now than last fall at this time. So exactly what data is Gov. Kevin Stitt looking at?
Stitt hasn’t answered my questions.
Megan Rutherford, Tulsa
Finding history
Can residents, relatives or descendants of people who were alive at the time of the Tulsa Race Massacre look for any letters, articles or journals that may have been stored in attics, basements, old garages or trunks to find stories of the event?
We just know what is in city archives.
Stories from people who have never been heard would be good to hear.
Rose Piccolo, Tulsa
Remove Bennett
On July 20, the chosen leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party, John Bennett, made a post on Facebook that compared unvaccinated people to the Jewish people during the time of World War II.
Using the Star of David that identified Jewish people, he had the audacity to compare a choice of not getting vaccinated to those who were systematically abused, imprisoned and executed for being Jewish.
On Aug. 2, he made another statement on a Facebook video that propagated the idea yet again.
Moreover, in the same video, he referred to the Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol as “patriots.”
Bennett went on to refer to private businesses as capitulating to the state in the name of communism.
Although I am an independent, I have often leaned to the conservative side of the political spectrum.
That being said, the Oklahoma Republican Party should get together and have him removed from that office.
Bennett is an embarrassment to not only the Republican Party but also to the state of Oklahoma.
Stephen Scott, Tulsa
Failing state
The Oklahoma Republican Party has chosen the perfect champion in John Bennett as chairman to promote Oklahoma’s race to the bottom of state rankings.
His recent doubling down on a dangerous and incendiary false comparison of vaccine promotion to the Holocaust is a new low for radical Republicans here (“Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews,“ July 30).
Bennett can render about any health and safety promotion a slippery slope to mass annihilation, using the broken syllogism: The moon is yellow; cheese is yellow; therefore, the moon is cheese.
It’s just not very smart.
Any inconvenient requirement can be used: having to produce a driver’s license or obtain a food handlers permit.
Using this logic, any demonstration of compliance with a public health and safety standard can be rendered a wake-up call for unsuspecting “sheeple” to stand up to the tyranny of common sense.
Oklahoma’s GOP has led the race to the bottom 20% of states in virtually every health, education and economic measure. Time to give other people a chance.
The health and economic well-being of Oklahomans might improve.
Look at another state with similar size and population, Oregon. With a governor unafraid to let science take the lead, 4,500 fewer of its residents have perished from COVID-19.
Without the procontagion policies of our governor and elected officials, we might have thousands more of our family members and friends with us today.
This silly refuge in “take personal responsibility” as justification for inaction is failing Oklahoma.