Letters to the Editor

I have no interest in furthering any political agenda.

My interest is protecting people from infection and our hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The data is worse now than last fall at this time. So exactly what data is Gov. Kevin Stitt looking at?

Stitt hasn’t answered my questions.

Megan Rutherford, Tulsa

Finding history

Can residents, relatives or descendants of people who were alive at the time of the Tulsa Race Massacre look for any letters, articles or journals that may have been stored in attics, basements, old garages or trunks to find stories of the event?

We just know what is in city archives.

Stories from people who have never been heard would be good to hear.

Rose Piccolo, Tulsa

Remove Bennett

On July 20, the chosen leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party, John Bennett, made a post on Facebook that compared unvaccinated people to the Jewish people during the time of World War II.