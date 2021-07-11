Letters to the Editor

Timeless treasure
Kudos to the City of Tulsa and Downtown Tulsa Partnership on the fascinating mural in progress on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
For those who have not visited this area recently, it is worth a trip to see this block-long art deco-themed mural currently being painted.
Our business has been involved in several downtown mural and beautification projects and even submitted a bid for this location.
We are certainly not disappointed in the city’s decision.
The selection of these wonderful international artists should reward our city with what will likely be a timeless treasure.
Visit downtown fellow Tulsans!
Chris Sloan, Catoosa
State of snakes
I am almost 74 years old and grew up in Tulsa where I enjoyed riding my bike, climbing trees, playing tricks in my neighborhood and getting to go to Grand Lake each summer to spend time like something out of an Hardy Boys book.
We spent time at the lake picking berries and swimming off the dock my dad and grandpa build that was floated with 55-gallon empty barrels.
What we had to avoid was poison ivy, ticks and snakes!
My wife and I moved back to Oklahoma 10 or so years ago to be near our grandkids and family.
I watch the local TV news and read the Tulsa World, and I have realized that no one says anything anymore about snakes: water moccasins, copperheads, rattlers and such.
Have the snakes left this part of the country or have they signed some kind of treaty?
I still have vivid memories of uncovering a nest of baby water moccasins when I was helping my dad replace the barrels under our dock on Drowning Creek at Grand Lake when I was 12 or 13 (yes, you can run on top of water).
If snakes are no longer a danger or a concern, I think that should be news, and my grandkids and I will enjoy the rest of this summer without that to worry about.
John Fenrich, Owasso
Ridding RINOs
This letter responds to the article “Sen. Lankford responds to ‘unheard of’ lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman.” (July 6)
I worked for President Ronald Reagan for eight years in Washington, D.C. and lived in the swamp fighting for the America I love.
I retired to Tulsa to be near grandchildren. I expected my conservative values would be brilliantly represented by Oklahoma’s politicians.
I attended the last two GOP state conventions and follow Oklahoma politics closely. My wife ran for political office as a conservative Republican.
But I have been bitterly disappointed. Because Republicans dominate the state, Democrats run for office as Republicans In Name Only, or RINOs.
There is a cabal of moderate senators and representatives in Oklahoma City that subvert strong conservative legislation.
I voted for John Bennett for Republican Party state chairman because I believe he despises RINOs as much as I do; a chairman who would root out RINOs and do something about it.
Sen. James Lankford would be a great Republican senator in a purple state, like my old stomping grounds of Virginia.
But Lankford is not conservative enough for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is one of the top three red states, voting 65.4% for President Donald Trump, behind Wyoming and West Virginia.
The leaders we send to Washington should reflect that deep redness. Lankford does not.
Sen. Jim Inhofe is a warrior for the issues he believes in. Lankford is a limp noodle compared to Inhofe.
I am glad that we have a GOP chairman wanting to get rid of RINOs.
Ken Malloy, Tulsa
Service to all
Both parties have their moderates and their radicals. Recently, the new GOP chairman, John Bennett, backed Sen. James Lankford’s challenger.
Why? Lankford is simply not conservative enough.
He’s a rebel who has dared to support public education, to suggest that the emancipation of slaves was a good thing and even to assist his constituents regardless of their party affiliation.
Worst of all, he recognizes that President Donald Trump might not have won the election this past November.
To the eyes of your typical April 1889 settler, Lankford is indeed not a good fit for Oklahoma.
But this is 2021. It’s time to embrace lawmakers who are willing to serve all the people of Oklahoma rather than only the more extreme — and often deep-pocketed — elements of a party.
I want to thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and the 70-plus lawmakers who are currently supporting Lankford and who are not giving in to those politicians who believe that service to all should not be a priority.
Charles de Coune,
Oklahoma City
Time’s up
People who have to drive on Lewis Avenue at 31st Street are real tired of the orange posts and one-lane signs at this intersection without seeing any workers.
Either fix the intersection or remove all of the junk in the streets. Time’s up!
Raymond Holder, Tulsa
Basic liberty
President John Adams said we are “a government of laws, and not of men.”
Watching cases come up through courts with frequent reversals and finally landing at the U.S. Supreme Court tells a different story.
The law is what the men and women on a particular court make it out to be.
The Supreme Court decision on the Arizona voting law in the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee demonstrates that we can’t even get consensus on our most fundamental liberty.
With apologies for Adams’ slight to women, it seems we are more or less a government of men (and women).
Stan Schwartz, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The artwork is billed as the world’s largest augmented mural titled “The Majestic.” Los Angeles-based artists Ryan “Yanoe” Sarfati and Eric “Zoueh” Skotnes are designing and painting the mural. They have created other pieces in New Zealand, Los Angeles and Switzerland.