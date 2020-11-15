Letters to the Editor

Exhausted nurses
Tired, I read the letter to the editor from the ER doctor, and it certainly hit home (“The moment that broke a Tulsa ER physician,” Nov. 8).
I am a 30-year veteran nurse at one of the hospitals. Nurses and staff are getting sick from COVID-19.
In turn, this can leave us understaffed, tired and exhausted. Hospitals are offering incentives to come in on our off days and work.
At another time, many of us would gladly take the incentive and work overtime. However, we are tired: mentally, physically and emotionally.
To show the desperation of the shortage of nurses, a hospital in Oklahoma City is offering $118 an hour for nurses to work. Another hospital in Texas is offering $150 an hour.
That is the desperation of the COVID-19 situation and lack of nurses.
Someone suggested to Mayor G.T. Bynum to set up field hospitals to help the overflow of COVID-19 patients.
Great idea, but who will take care of those patients when we are struggling to maintain safe staff ratios in the hospitals?
We need everyone’s help to wear a mask and wash your hands.
Rights are not being violated. It is showing you care about your family, yourself and your community.
Angela Archer, Tulsa
Stitt mask
It was quite frustrating to see Gov. Kevin Stitt, who not two weeks ago was seen televised at an indoor, unmasked, mass gathering watch party, stand up and ask Oklahoma to “do the right thing” when he has made it very clear he is not taking this pandemic seriously.
Oklahoma needs a less hypocritical leader and a mask mandate.
Jes McCutchen, Tulsa
Do better, BA
At an out-of-state conference a few years ago, I was called a “one woman chamber of commerce” when discussing my hometown of Broken Arrow.
This pride came from memories of having a malt at Petrik’s, wearing black and gold at high school football games and having lifelong friendships and the quality of life I have in this beautiful community.
As COVID-19 has dealt us all a heavy hand, a person would think this pride could be sustained as a community comes together to protect our most vulnerable populations.
Instead, our state and Broken Arrow city leadership have truly disappointed me, a lifelong and proud resident.
I am no longer proud of this community and its leadership. City leaders have ignored public cries for a mask mandate, aligning public health to political parties.
Every citizen should make proper health choices like social distancing and wearing a mask.
However, it is clear our citizens cannot be responsible on their own. Just as our government places laws to protect us, right now we need a mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.
While 48 (and counting) Broken Arrow residents have died as a result of COVID-19, it is not too late.
It’s not too late to save someone, like me who has asthma. Or someone like my mother, who has a heart condition. Maybe someone like you or your neighbor.
I’m asking that you restore my pride in this community that I call home.
Join Tulsa and Jenks in protecting us all through a mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.
Kasey St. John,
Broken Arrow
Irresponsible
I have four kids in Tulsa Public Schools. I love the TPS district.
The teachers and staff are exceptional, and I can’t imagine a better place for our kids.
I have to say though, I’m completely disappointed in the school board’s actions.
I was already disappointed in TPS’s decision to return to in-person learning, especially after we reached more than 7,500 cases in the past 72 hours.
I feel like the decision is irresponsible and dangerous.
While the virus may not be as harmful to children (though we still don’t know the long-term issues that accompany the virus), many TPS kids live in multi-generational households.
By exposing these kids, the district is putting lives at risk back at home.
The more insulting part of all of this is that board members are still meeting remotely — while voting to put our teachers, staff and kids lives in danger.
Board members won’t even attend a meeting for two hours in person while asking our teachers and students to return in person.
It has been mentioned keeping the virtual board meeting option for allowing greater board meeting attendance from families. The district can still broadcast the meeting via Zoom while meeting in person to allow for this.
To ask kids and teachers to do something board members won’t do is disappointing.
I love TPS and we are major supporters and fans. Please do better.
Rodney Williams, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Online school options remain for TPS students. No students are forced to return to classrooms.
Do our part
I sincerely want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council for continuing to make Tulsans’ safety and well-being a top priority!
And thank you to Mayor Robert Lee and the Jenks City Council for joining with Tulsa in issuing a mask mandate in Jenks.
It takes courage to be a leader, to make often unpopular decisions because it’s the right thing to do for the greater good.
Whether you believe in the efficacy of masks, science clearly demonstrates that they work in reducing the spread of COVID-19. They protect me. They protect you.
We must all do our part to support the extraordinary efforts of our frontline workers — the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who are being overwhelmed right now trying to keep all of us safe.
Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, socially distance and avoid large gatherings. It’s pretty simple.
Ken Busby, Tulsa
