Letters to the editor

Preventing domestic violence
Suzann Stewart's informative column (“A call to action,” Oct. 10) provided a thorough overview of Oklahoma's pervasive social disease of domestic violence.
She clearly enumerated the important measures being implemented by police and our state's leadership to improve protection of victims and prosecution of perpetrators.
However, this leads to the question: Why are so many Oklahomans battering and terrorizing their families? How can we stop the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence and start producing caring, empathetic relationship partners?
One hopeful method might be through social-emotional learning, which is currently being taught in many of our schools. In these programs, children learn to understand their feelings and develop impulse control and empathy, which evidence shows can result in a decrease in bullying and abusive behavior.
Additionally, social-emotional learning can help teach youth to set healthy boundaries and to recognize when a relationship becomes controlling or abusive.
By also fostering self-respect, these lessons can help empower young people to end unhealthy connections and to seek healthier interactions.
For kids who are currently experiencing the trauma of abuse in their own home, a safe, supportive school environment with caring teachers and counselors trained in dealing with trauma can play a huge role in counteracting the effects of witnessing abuse.
In order to empower the establishment of healthy relationship skills, social-emotional learning programs should be implemented in every school system in order to produce a better outcome for domestic life in Oklahoma's future.
Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa
Still lagging
As of Oct. 11, only 48.4% of Oklahomans are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, ranking us 40th in the U.S. The refusal by so many to receive the proven-to-work vaccine is no laughing matter.
Still, I offer this:
Says the highly-esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci, "Get the shots! Each a two-second ouchie."
But some folks in our nation shun immunization, which makes Dr. Fauci quite grouchy.
Phil Graham, Tulsa
End the incentives
Despite a recent article from Brent Kisling, executive director at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce ("Incentives work to benefit businesses, communities, state," Oct. 17), government incentives to companies are not a good thing.
If prosperity is determined by jobs paid for by government funds, Kisling would be right. But economic growth does not happen when one group is favored over another.
If one group gets funding for their project, it reduces competition in the market, which drastically disrupts efficiency and innovation. It also shows that politics are more important to the Department of Commerce rather than what is important to consumers.
Kisling, and others, have argued that government economic development programs are performance based. Even this is troubling.
For example, imagine if the government gave incentives to typewriter producers before computers where commonly used. The incentives would drive decisions, and instead of pivoting to build computers, producers would keep building typewriters.
This mismatch of knowledge and incentives is constant in government.
It lacks the dynamic knowledge that is intrinsic in free markets, as markets try to maximize value for consumers rather than some fanciful, arbitrary economic development “goal.”
If it made economic sense for a business to be here, they would not need extra funding to do so. They would already be here.
Economic incentives for industries are not that different from trying to grow rainforest plants in the desert.