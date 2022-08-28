Letters to the editor

Reality check

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments reported by the Tulsa World (“Stitt speaks on education,” Aug. 19) seem to be based on something other than reality.

Stitt is reported to have said “we have to pay market to attract the best and brightest and we will continue to do that.” Per the Oklahoma Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 34th nationally in teacher compensation and pays less than most of our surrounding states.

Oklahoma’s dedicated pool of educators clearly don’t teach to get rich and my guess is many of them, particularly the young ones, live paycheck to paycheck on the verge of poverty. Or maybe they live with their parents?

Oklahoma’s commitment to the public education of all Oklahoma students is abysmal. Our ranking of 46th in per pupil expenditures is just another measure of how far short we fall to meet the needs of our students, educators, workforce and state.

Yet our governor and his cronies are actively trying to defund public schools and use tax dollars to support the private schools they prefer.

Finally, Stitt’s laughable comment, “The biggest boats on Grand Lake are not the doctors and lawyers. It’s the plumbing contractors…” I can only assume he is referring to Markwayne Mullin?

Bill Towler, Tulsa

Scare words

Are there any inane, vapid and patently false words that our governor won’t say? Oklahoma teachers don’t make enough money because of the bad liberal teachers union? Not because of the leader of the state or the Legislature dominated by the same party?

If anyone doubts that Gov. Kevin Stitt has no plan, no clue and no vision, this ridiculous assertion should speak volumes. His plan seems to be to say “liberal,” “woke” and “My God” since only Stitt’s religious views are right.

If these don’t work, he’s kept his powder dry on “guns!” with “socialist” and “indoctrination” as a last resort.

Has anyone heard from our last two-term governor? Anybody heard from Mary Fallin? How about ole zero-tax Sam Brownback from Kansas? Anyone?

This state has complex problems that require hard work, compromise and hard decisions. Yelling, “Be scared! The ‘other’ isn’t like us. They aren’t good people. Only we are,” won’t fix the issues.

The one good thing about a second Stitt term is that when it’s over he’ll be headed to the same fate as Fallin.

Andy Thornton, Tulsa

Challengers needed

Oklahoma Republicans made their choices for the general election in November. I respect those choices but am hopeful that Democrats will provide alternatives.

If I were not old with limited financial resources, I would challenge Ryan Walters. A strong public education system is the backbone of any democracy, and the war against education in Oklahoma is heartbreaking.

Private schools offer opportunities not available in some public schools for those who can afford it even with vouchers, but all students deserve the same. Race, sexual orientation and religion mean nothing to a first grader learning to read. What they need is a smile, hug, and a “well done.”

Funding education in Oklahoma would make a small dent in the state coffers. Teachers deserve a wage that doesn’t require a second job because teaching is a full-time job.

What I hope to see is a school system where children and teens can feel safe, can learn, and realize their self-worth. Oklahoma could reach that elusive top-10 status, but it requires heart. I hope someone will accept the challenge to take education out of the political arena equalize opportunities for all.

Carol Wilmoth, Sand Springs

Pizza beats inflation

Inflation has increased our groceries to $300 a week for just me and my husband.

When June arrived, it got too hot to cook, so we started buying Pie Hole pizza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as pizza lasts us two days.

Now we spend only $100 a week on groceries. Adding pizza at $20 per pizza plus a $5 tip, our total food bill is now $175 a week. Quite a reduction! Plus Pie Hole makes delicious pizza. A win-win for both of us.

Frieda Hale, Tulsa

Dump Electoral College

The big lie is ruining our country. President Joe Biden won the popular vote by some 7 million votes. There have been countless investigations into voter fraud, with almost no results of fraud found.

Our country is a democracy, not a developing country where lies and deceit rule. President Donald Trump and his cronies lie every day. Don’t be deceived.

The popular vote of the people should be the final say in our elections. It’s time for the Electoral College to end.

Darrell Winkle, Coweta

Just a Trumpster

Markwayne Mullin seems like a nice family man. But I cannot vote for anyone President Donald Trump endorses.

Trump is not a Republican, Democrat or independent. He is strictly a Trumpster and so is Mullin.

God help us if Trump ever gets back into the Oval Office.

Helen Glasgow,

Cleveland, Okla.

Animals need help

We have many animal welfare advocates in Oklahoma. But the truth is we are severely outnumbered, and there is no way any of us can keep up with the sheer volume of animals needing homes.

Newer and bigger facilities in which to house animals with no homes is not the answer. It never will be.

I originally wrote a letter to the editor to many newspapers in 2008. Sadly, nothing has improved for the animals.

I have spent many hours discussing the need to educate people about spaying and neutering their pets. We have discussed how to get the general public more tuned in to the need for some no-cost and low-cost spay/neuter clinics to stop the births.

This is the only method that will prevent the dumping of animals on country roads, overloading animal rescue organizations and overwhelming shelters.

In 2022, the number of animals killed in Oklahoma is staggering. Can we please discuss a low-cost or no-cost spay/neuter facility for people who love their animals but do not have the means to meet the prices of regular veterinarians?

We are failing our animals miserably. Are we ready to do something different?

Susie Purcell, Blanchard