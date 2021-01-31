Letters to the Editor

School board members know — just as Stitt does — that in-person learning is the best for our students.

I had over 42 years in the classroom and another member of our board is a former teacher and administrator. We follow the safety-first rule.

We are not stupid or politically motivated, Gov. Stitt needs to back off and let us do our job!

Sandra Wittenborn,

Sand Springs

Absentee changes

When I received my absentee ballot for the next election, it had no COVID-19 supplemental instructions enclosed with it.

I was told by a spokesperson of the Tulsa County Election Board that the COVID-19 provision of the absentee ballot law expired at year’s end. The law now requires absentee ballots to be notarized.

This will prevent many older citizens and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 from voting because it requires the voter to present themselves to a notary, thus risking exposure to the potentially deadly virus.

After staying isolated since last March, it seems ridiculous to now risk exposure by going to a notary.