Letters to the Editor

Insensitivity
A recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting featured a speaker who equated the issue of mandating masks during the pandemic to the victimization of the Holocaust, showing images of Jewish children wearing yellow stars and the stacked emaciated human bodies in concentration camps.
This is a perfect example of why Holocaust education is so important, and not only in schools.
I don’t feel the individual who delivered this point of view intended to harm, only to alarm.
However, the choice of Holocaust atrocities to illustrate the point marginalized the Holocaust.
It showed a gross lack of sensitivity to the subject and total lack of understanding of the ongoing painful anguish and despair of Holocaust survivors and their families.
We must all acquire a sensitivity toward the catastrophes of our fellow man.
This is why I feel this incident must be publicly addressed in such a way as to convey the deep pain that Holocaust imagery can bring, not only to all sensitive to the Holocaust but especially for the fragile Holocaust survivors.
Unfortunately, the presenter equated a mask mandate to protect public health for everyone in our community with the brutal and targeted murder of 6 million Jews and others.
This presentation was a case in point of the 2016 Oxford English dictionary’s word of the year: post-truth.
Post-truth is an adjective defined as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”
Truth is also the victim.
Truth is not an option; it is an essential.
Charlotte Schuman, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Charlotte Schuman serves on the national Council of the American Jewish Committee and on the advisory board of The Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies at the University of Texas in Dallas.
Support MyHealth
As published in the Tulsa World, MyHealth is an Oklahoma-grown nonprofit Health Information Exchange that securely accumulates medical data for Oklahomans to provide instant access when needed.
An example is how it can answer almost instantly if an unconscious emergency room patient is diabetic. MyHealth services extend far beyond that simple example.
Its purpose is to improve the lives of Oklahomans and was created by Oklahomans. It has received national accolades.
Oklahoma wanted to create a health information exchange. MyHealth’s final bid for that contract was $19.9 million.
Gov. Kevin Stitt chose to go with Orion Health, a company that is not in the health information exchange business and must start from scratch, for $49.8 million.
MyHealth CEO Dr. David Kendrick and his wife, Christie, also a doctor, are two people of the highest order. We should listen to Dr. Kendrick on health matters, not a political figure.
Our governor makes one misstep after another, seemingly ignoring what is best for all Oklahomans.
That includes his war against tribal casinos, his meddling with school boards to ensure members are friendly with Epic Charter Schools and now ignoring an Oklahoma company’s cheaper bid for a health information exchange.
A company that has already gathered 80% of medical records.
It appears Stitt’s decision-making calculus never includes what is best for all Oklahomans. I encourage all Oklahomans to contact the governor’s office to ask him to reconsider.
It’s our tax money, and we want it spent wisely.
Preferably, here in Oklahoma when possible. Buy Oklahoman.
Chuck Threadgill, Tulsa
Lankford’s work
The column by Heather Rahhal Palacios was spot on (“Lankford’s actions can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations,” Jan. 24).
Sen. James Lankford has much work in front of him to repair the damage of his support for Donald Trump’s campaign to delegitimize the presidential election in November.
Despite the attempt to explain his objections in the Senate, it is likely most Oklahomans see Lankford’s objections as an attempt to ingratiate himself with the Trump base, without considering the repellant position that put him in with many of his constituents, Black and white.
David Forbes, Bixby
Stitt’s fights
Thank you for the editorial “Stitt’s feud with Tulsa Public Schools selectively backs local control approach,” (Jan. 24).
Gov. Kevin Stitt hasn’t just taken on the Tulsa Public Schools board for its decisions but all school boards in Oklahoma.
He thinks we are not equipped to know what is best for the children, teachers and staff in our districts.
I am a member of the Mannford School Board. Our superintendent constantly monitors the COVID-19 situation in our buildings and at our bus barn and adheres to the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
School board members know — just as Stitt does — that in-person learning is the best for our students.
I had over 42 years in the classroom and another member of our board is a former teacher and administrator. We follow the safety-first rule.
We are not stupid or politically motivated, Gov. Stitt needs to back off and let us do our job!
Sandra Wittenborn,
Sand Springs
Absentee changes
When I received my absentee ballot for the next election, it had no COVID-19 supplemental instructions enclosed with it.
I was told by a spokesperson of the Tulsa County Election Board that the COVID-19 provision of the absentee ballot law expired at year’s end. The law now requires absentee ballots to be notarized.
This will prevent many older citizens and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 from voting because it requires the voter to present themselves to a notary, thus risking exposure to the potentially deadly virus.
After staying isolated since last March, it seems ridiculous to now risk exposure by going to a notary.
The law should allow those of advanced age and health comorbidities the same consideration as those deemed physically incapacitated.
The COVID-19 epidemic isn’t over.
Hugh H. Bright,
Broken Arrow
We need relief
The inauguration of President Joe Biden ushers in a new opportunity for the federal government to be responsive to the needs of the American people.
It also gives Americans a chance to work together to “promote the general welfare” (as referenced in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution). More specifically, it offers a chance for the people of Oklahoma to show America the Oklahoma Standard — helping others in need.
Oklahomans and our fellow Americans have spent the last year suffering from the effects of the coronavirus and the economic devastation associated with its spread.
The effects haven’t been the same in all states, but all states have experienced that suffering.
Oklahomans should call on all members of our congressional delegation to vote for passage of Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” (a bill that deals with COVID-19 and economic relief) to show that Oklahomans believe in the Oklahoma Standard for everyone in America.
Anthony Perna, Tulsa
Vote Bigfoot
I was so relieved to read that state Rep. Justin Humphrey clarified the intent of his legislation by saying, “I want to be really clear that we are not going to kill Bigfoot. We are going to trap a live Bigfoot.” (“Southeastern Oklahoma rep says Bigfoot hunting would not be about killing the fabled creature,” Jan. 23).
However, he didn’t say what they are going to do with a live Bigfoot.
I assume that Bigfoot will then be brought to the state Capitol.
My question: Will Bigfoot have to run for the position of state representative or will he automatically become a state representative?
If there is an intelligence test for state representatives, perhaps Bigfoot and Rep. Humphrey could take it together, sitting side by side, for mutual assistance.
Philip H. Viles, Jr., Tulsa