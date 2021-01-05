Letters to the Editor

For some reason, which appears as dishonest as it is undemocratic, they want their constituents vested in the delusion that the election was stolen from Trump, that the election process was rigged against him and bears investigation.

Sen. Ron Johnson rationalizes their stance by saying that for four years, Democrats refused to accept Trump as the legitimate president. But, that is not true.

Democrats didn’t like Trump. They thought he was a crook. They didn’t feel he was qualified or had the requisite temperament for the job.

Trump lost the popular vote, but Democrats never questioned that he won the Electoral College.

Hillary Clinton, in what had to be a humiliating defeat, was quick to concede, which Trump seems incapable of doing.

Not one Democrat raised an objection to the certification of the electoral vote that put Trump in office.

If they spent time investigating his fraud and criminal activity, it’s not because they thought the election was stolen but because they were right. He was and is a crook.

Right now Trump is attempting to steal the 2020 election, and he has Lankford and 11 other senators aiding and abetting him.