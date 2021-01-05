Letters to the Editor

GOP stuck
It was no surprise that Sen. James Lankford joins call for “audit” of election.
This is such a waste of our taxpayer dollars and time for him — and any of the other elected officials — to be involved.
I want to remind everyone that 2020 was under the control of Republicans. Some of those people are so for-the-party that they cannot move on and govern what we really need in this state.
The only way to stop this is to vote them out of office.
That is how we are getting Donald Trump out of the White House; we voted him out.
And that is what we need to do with the rest of these antiquated Republicans: Vote them out.
Register and be a voter. And vote for the candidate and not the party.
Your vote, your voice.
Paula Long, Tulsa
Lankford’s disconnect
President Donald Trump knows he lost the election.
Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, James Lankford and others know he lost, but there is a disconnect between what they know and what they tell their constituents.
For some reason, which appears as dishonest as it is undemocratic, they want their constituents vested in the delusion that the election was stolen from Trump, that the election process was rigged against him and bears investigation.
Sen. Ron Johnson rationalizes their stance by saying that for four years, Democrats refused to accept Trump as the legitimate president. But, that is not true.
Democrats didn’t like Trump. They thought he was a crook. They didn’t feel he was qualified or had the requisite temperament for the job.
Trump lost the popular vote, but Democrats never questioned that he won the Electoral College.
Hillary Clinton, in what had to be a humiliating defeat, was quick to concede, which Trump seems incapable of doing.
Not one Democrat raised an objection to the certification of the electoral vote that put Trump in office.
If they spent time investigating his fraud and criminal activity, it’s not because they thought the election was stolen but because they were right. He was and is a crook.
Right now Trump is attempting to steal the 2020 election, and he has Lankford and 11 other senators aiding and abetting him.
But it’s not just an election they are stealing from the American people; they are robbing the American people of democracy.
Cindy Catli, Broken Arrow
Priorities
I am a retired public school teacher, and I just turned 68 years old on Dec. 9.
There was a recent letter to the editor expressing dismay that teachers were moved up in priority for the COVID-19 vaccination (“Keep teachers in line for vaccine at phase 3,” Dec. 28).
As the Tulsa World accurately pointed out in an editor’s note, teachers did not supplant those 65 years of age and older but were placed in the same category.
Here’s my take on this.
If you’ve lived as long as 65 years or more and you begrudge a younger person who educates tomorrow’s adults getting a shot so they may more safely go about their business, you should examine your priorities.
I’ll let a young teacher take my place in line if that’s what it takes to keep our schools open so the younger folks, teachers and students alike, can meet together for in-person instruction.
There’s no substitute for it.
I’ll continue to practice the three ws by wearing a mask, watching my distance and washing my hands and trust in God almighty to see me through.
I’ll get vaccinated when it’s my turn, whenever that may be.
Steve Horner, Sapulpa
For Trump
I am a serious conservative and have backed President Donald Trump since he first started campaigning.
I do feel he won this election and that there was fraud.
He had so many people who stood in line for hours just to get in to one of his rallies. And that was the same in every place a rally was held.
Those people did not neglect to vote for him.
The numbers would be great, so where are the votes? Hopefully, we will have answers soon.
As horrible as the Democrats treated him from before he was elected, I would quickly blame them for this horrible injustice to a president who has done more for the U.S. and its people than most any president I can remember.
Many of our neighbors are leaving our Trump/Pence sign up for support.
Oklahoma Republicans need to put their signs back out. Let’s keep our support going.
Myrna Thompson, Sand Springs