Letters to the Editor

Voter suppression
The idea put forth in “New voting idea” (Sept. 12) is a terrible idea.
I am a retired biology and chemistry teacher from Nathan Hale High School. I have voted in most every election that I could.
From 1969, when my first husband died in Vietnam, I have taken my voting responsibility most seriously.
I have studied the people and issues involved and made rational choices.
This time, I need to vote absentee because I am diabetic and have just been diagnosed with a treatable lymphoma.
If I take the suggestion in the letter and show up at the polls to vote in person, I could get COVID-19 and possibly sacrifice my life.
This is not a choice I am willing to make.
Absentee voting is safe and effective because you sign a statement attesting to the fact that this is your vote and you are who you say you are.
This is under the penalty of perjury.
No one wants to go to jail or pay a fine for voting illegally.
I deeply resent the insinuation that people who are seriously ill should risk COVID-19 in order to vote.
Talk about voter suppression.
This does affect Democrats, Republicans and independents.
People do get COVID-19 when they wear masks and those who have it don’t.
Lora L. Marschall, Tulsa
Pied piper
Some of you may find this difficult and others impossible, but for the moment, I want you to forget about your political affiliations and read this as the endangered species you’re about to become: the American citizen.
This is about the president, and you better pay attention. Many books have been written lately, including from his niece and others in the know, to inform you about this man.
Ask yourself if these are the qualities you want from an American president who represents you and your country.
How can you put your trust and the safety of your country in a man who is consistently lying?
How about one who pardons his convicted friends and fires the knowledgeable people around him?
How about a person who has acknowledged disrupting the U.S. Postal Service for his convenience and for your life-saving mail orders?
Or, how about a man who degrades fallen soldiers and is responsible for your sons and daughters in military actions?
This pied piper has substituted lies for pipes, and you know where his followers ended up.
Please consider this as an unbiased American citizen when you go to the polls Nov. 3.
Ken Widdowson, Owasso
Patriot claim
Regarding the Sept. 10 article “Jim Inhofe, Abby Broyles ads hit the airwaves in Senate race,” Sen. Jim Inhofe says he’s a patriot, having served in the Army, and chairs the Armed Services Committee.
So maybe he’d like to explain why, when President Donald Trump makes disparaging remarks about the late Sen. John McCain, a hero if there ever was one, that we hear silence.
When Trump takes the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies, still nothing from Inhofe.
Trump calls our fallen servicemen and women “losers and suckers,” and I know Inhofe will say those were “allegedly made.”
That’s the way Trump talked about McCain.
Now Trump’s on tape in an interview with Bob Woodward admitting he purposely downplayed the COVID-19 virus and lied to the public.
If that was Vice President Joe Biden saying all of this, your hair would be on fire.
The only Republican in Washington, D.C., with a spin is Sen. Mitt Romney, and he’s an outcast in his own party.
Inhofe can call himself a patriot, but to me, he’s another Trump enabler.
In this red state, Inhofe may very well be reelected, but it won’t be with my vote.
Tom Christopher, Cushing
Altruistic vision
With constant bad news lately, just reading the morning paper has become a depressing chore.
Then, a fantastic surprise and a small renewed hope that something good will happen, at least locally.
I refer to the temporary withdrawal of plans to demolish the beautiful wooded property at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue.
A large natural area with huge trees along a tranquil creek in the middle of an older neighborhood nestled in the heart of the city is an unbelievably rare gem.
But, sadly, worth more to the developers as a cash cow than a diamond in the rough.
I understand the owners’ desire to make money on their long-held acreage, their right to do so and maybe their sincere need.
Still, bulldozing such a historic midtown treasure to be replaced by concrete, an unneeded shopping mall and another massive apartment complex is a crime.
The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better.
I call on the Metropolitan Planning Commission to reject this re-zoning for short-term gain and long-term destruction.
Just think about the other mansion on a large undeveloped tract of land and the altruistic vision that brought us The Gathering Place!
Linda Connor, Tulsa
No surprise
Anyone who watched the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debates four years ago should not be surprised at Trump’s performance in his Sept. 29 debate with Joe Biden.
Trump played the fool to Biden’s efforts for unification and decency.
Anyone who saw the video four years ago when Trump urged the Russians to find Clinton’s emails, which were then almost immediately published on Wikileaks, should not be surprised to see the Proud Boys within a few minutes claim as its new motto Trump’s now infamous words, “Stand back and stand by.”
Trump’s statements to the Russians in 2016 and to the Proud Boys in 2020 were planned events. In both events, the cause and effect are so closely timed that coincidence cannot be a factor.
Anyone who has not yet registered to vote, please register. Anyone who is registered, please vote.
I did not vote for Trump in 2016 and will not vote for him in 2020.
I repeat the words that the crowd at the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington chanted at Trump: “Vote him out!”
He doesn’t deserve a second term. He should never have been elected for a first term.
Harold R. Cooper, Jenks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!