Letters to the Editor

I deeply resent the insinuation that people who are seriously ill should risk COVID-19 in order to vote.

Talk about voter suppression.

This does affect Democrats, Republicans and independents.

People do get COVID-19 when they wear masks and those who have it don’t.

Lora L. Marschall, Tulsa

Pied piper

Some of you may find this difficult and others impossible, but for the moment, I want you to forget about your political affiliations and read this as the endangered species you’re about to become: the American citizen.

This is about the president, and you better pay attention. Many books have been written lately, including from his niece and others in the know, to inform you about this man.

Ask yourself if these are the qualities you want from an American president who represents you and your country.

How can you put your trust and the safety of your country in a man who is consistently lying?

How about one who pardons his convicted friends and fires the knowledgeable people around him?