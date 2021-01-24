Letters to the Editor

They are not interested in truly representing the people of Oklahoma and our democracy.

They should all be ashamed of themselves, but based on their actions so far they do not have the conscience to do that.

Remember, they are not thinking of the best interests of Oklahomans; they only care about their political careers and will do whatever they think it take to be re-elected, even if that involves lying to the voters.

Vote them out!

Janet Russell, Sapulpa

Amazing teachers

I have been my grandson’s first grade “teaching assistant” every day since the beginning of this school year.

This has given me a great perspective on how distance learning is working.

None of this is easy, however the teachers have been phenomenal in their preparation and acceptance of the technology.

Most amazing has been the patience and skills exhibited by them as they shepherd their students (herd the cats) in their first-grade Zoom menagerie of student readiness, attention spans, learning spaces and parental support.