Letters to the Editor

Inhofe’s right
The world must be wobbling on its axis; for the first time, I agree with Sen. Jim Inhofe.
I was proud of the way Inhofe stood up to the president on the defense bill by not attaching the amendment allowing military bases to be named after confederate military leaders.
Inhofe stood up to the president’s bullying and knew how to beat him at his own game.
The veto-proof bill went through the Senate with strong bipartisan support. I give Inhofe the credit for that political maneuver.
Regarding the Jan. 6 vote to accept the Electoral College results, I stayed up until near midnight to hear how Inhofe would vote.
During roll call, I heard a resounding “no” vote, meaning he supported the Electoral College results.
Because I am usually critical of Inhofe’s politics, it is only fitting that I give him public appreciation for going against strongman President Donald Trump.
Now, let’s see how Inhofe votes on impeachment.
Emily Warner, Mannford
Teacher vaccines
Regarding the Tulsa World editorial video backing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to move up teachers on the vaccine priority list, that is wonderful.
Except, I am still teaching face-to-face, watching coworkers and kids get ill (21 teachers out last week), and there is no facility available to give me a vaccine.
All the slots are filled. I am in front of a class all day long.
When do I have time to call to get an appointment?
If Stitt cared about teachers, he would bring the vaccine to the schools or arrange a clinic just for us.
Stitt cares about the economy, period.
Shauna Evans, Norman
Mailing ballots
Emergency election legislation enacted last year for emergency pandemic voting expired at the end of 2020.
The laws were enacted quickly after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned the notary requirement for validating mail-in votes.
The law permitted, with gubernatorial declaration, the use of valid IDs or voter cards in lieu of notarization or witnesses, absentee nursing home voting and polling place sanitation.
These provisions were not in effect for the Jan. 12 Sapulpa bond issue vote, nor for the school and Sand Spring and Owasso primaries and special elections for Tulsa County treasurer and state senator in Oklahoma City on Feb. 9.
Mail-in voters who unknowingly submit IDs will have their ballots thrown out by county election boards because they didn’t follow notary public or witness measures.
Gov. Kevin Stitt should convene a special legislative session for reenacting the emergency voting procedures for these upcoming elections.
Bruce Niemi, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Bruce Neimi is vice chairman of the Tulsa County Election Board.
Vote them out
There have been several letters recently admonishing Sen. James Lankford for not telling his constituents the truth about the fact there was no widespread election fraud.
After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he did finally back down and vote to accept the votes from the Electoral College in the contested states.
However, Reps. Stephanie Bice, R-5th District; Tom Cole, R-4th District; Kevin Hern, R-1st District; Frank Lucas, R-3rd District, and Markwayne Mullin, R-2nd District, voted to reject Arizona’s 11 electoral votes and Pennsylvania’s 20 votes.
The voters in Oklahoma need to take note of these people, too, and vote them out of office in the future.
They are only looking out for themselves with a calculated perception of what it will take to keep them in office.
They are not interested in truly representing the people of Oklahoma and our democracy.
They should all be ashamed of themselves, but based on their actions so far they do not have the conscience to do that.
Remember, they are not thinking of the best interests of Oklahomans; they only care about their political careers and will do whatever they think it take to be re-elected, even if that involves lying to the voters.
Vote them out!
Janet Russell, Sapulpa
Amazing teachers
I have been my grandson’s first grade “teaching assistant” every day since the beginning of this school year.
This has given me a great perspective on how distance learning is working.
None of this is easy, however the teachers have been phenomenal in their preparation and acceptance of the technology.
Most amazing has been the patience and skills exhibited by them as they shepherd their students (herd the cats) in their first-grade Zoom menagerie of student readiness, attention spans, learning spaces and parental support.
While many teachers are in the frontline trenches for this, three who I have watched and admired are Lindsay Nelson, Melissa Hudson and Sarah Ivie at Eliot Elementary.
Not sure how they keep it up, but I am very grateful for their commitment to my grandson’s (and his classmates’) education and well-being.
I am amazed at the learning progress in this time, and while I look forward to getting my grandson back in a classroom, I know he is in good (virtual) hands.
Thank you to all our teachers working to ensure our kids get an education during this stressful time, you are truly a treasure for Tulsa.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
Thoughtful people
On Christmas Eve, I was alone. My wife died seven years ago. I decided to go out to a restaurant for my Christmas dinner.
While I was eating, a woman sitting at a table close to mine finished and stopped by to wish me a Merry Christmas on her way out.
When I was done and ready for my check, the waitress said the woman who just left paid for my dinner.
I would like to thank this lady. She made my Christmas a very merry Christmas.
After leaving, I drove to Asbury United Methodist Church for a beautiful Christmas program.
There are a lot of thoughtful people.
Kenneth Jennings, Tulsa
Wistful memories
Family life means so much to me; my time is near.
I see pictures of my family. We were together then, a long time ago. We laughed and played, enjoying each other.
We never thought it would end. Now, I think about it every day.
So many things happened. We went our own way, discovering life, drifting apart and getting older .
A friend called recently to say I lost two family members last week.
Family members have been lain to rest; their time over. They did their best, not knowing when their time would come to say goodbye.
Tears roll down my face. If I only had more time to be with them to say goodbye, and yet not wanting to do so.
Darrell Smith, Tulsa