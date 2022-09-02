Letters to the editor

Judges were right

Here's a summary of the judges who were involved in over 60 lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and his attorneys in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. …

There were over 60 lawsuits. There were 86 judges involved. Thirty-eight of the judges involved were Republican appointees. Eight of the judges were Trump appointees. All of these judges ruled against Trump and his specious claims of a stolen election. None of Trump's three appointees to the Supreme Court spoke out on his behalf.

A recent letter to the editor to the Tulsa World praised Trump for appointing judges to the bench who support the Constitution of the United States. It turns out that statement was accurate. I find it inconsistent how Trump supporters praise Trump's judicial appointees while simultaneously failing to accept their rulings. You can't have it both ways.

We should all be grateful for the Trump-appointed judges for following the Constitution and adhering to the rule of law. Our nation's survival depends upon the rule of law and accepting that all the judges who ruled against Trump did so because of a lack of evidence.

Repeating a lie doesn't add up to proof. And while we're at it, have you heard any Republican claims of voter fraud during a primary season dominated by Republicans in Oklahoma? No? Me either.

Steve Horner, Sapulpa

A nation’s prayer

After departing Minnesota, my birth state, our young family spent a few years each in Kansas City, then Wichita, and in 1972 we arrived in Tulsa. I was so happy but abruptly learned that I had just crossed the Mason-Dixon Line.

My first awakening occurred at our neighborhood school, where my first PTA meeting opened with all reciting the Lord’s Prayer. That was an absolute no-no in my childhood upbringing. I was not offended. Just shocked. This was considered to be inappropriate in all my previous experience. My second awakening came when someone called me a “Yankee.” I eventually figured out that was not intended to be a compliment.

Recently, I realized that we have a beautiful prayer, a promise that should offend no one and remind us of the United States of America’s mission. It is the opening statement, the preface to our Constitution. It’s beautiful. I am now trying to memorize it as I did the Lord’s Prayer as a child. It is a challenge because I am very old. For your convenience, here it is:

“We the People of the United States of America, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”

Tranquility. We need tranquility! Who can improve this prayer for our nation?

Thank you, Founding Fathers.

Judie Suess, Tulsa

Fight for a cure

Alzheimer’s disease steals the memories of more than 67,000 Oklahomans each year. There is no cure, and the impact Alzheimer’s has on our Native American, Hispanic, and Black citizens is nearly two times greater.

We need to find treatments and a cure. We can do this by ensuring Oklahomans can participate in clinical trials where they live. Most do not have the means or capability to travel out of state to participate in a clinical trial, and our loved ones don’t have time to wait for a cure.

I’ve seen how difficult it is to participate in a clinical trial. My best friend and college roommate, Tim, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and was lucky enough to enroll in a clinical trial at Washington University in St. Louis.

While his involvement in the clinical trial is promising, it’s not without challenges. The frequency of treatment and length of travel from Edmond has become a full-time job for Tim and his wife. It would be practically impossible to participate if he did not live in a metro area near an airport and have consistent access to reliable forms of transportation.

I am calling on Congressman Markwayne Mullin to cosponsor the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act to help address the need to expand Alzheimer’s clinical trials. The ENACT Act would increase the ability of Oklahomans to participate in clinical trials by expanding places people could try treatments and see if they work, including in our rural communities and at tribal colleges.

John Pellow, Afton