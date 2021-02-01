Letters to the Editor

Appreciate athletes
Amid all the complaining from the Republicans and the Democrats, I would like to offer a resounding thank you to all the athletes, their coaches, support staff and the families who supported them.
Last summer when it was announced that there may not be football this fall, many people were highly disappointed.
The pandemic took so much from us, so having football, even intermittently, was a super highlight of the times.
Kudos to the athletes, from grade school to college who forged through the virus and all of its complications, such as having multiple players out, infrequent practices and sickness — none of which defeated them.
And on top of it all, our local teams at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and University of Tulsa had great seasons.
They gave us supreme entertainment, a wonderful activity to look forward to and something to take our minds off the miserable pandemic.
Thanks to coaches Lincoln Riley, Mike Gundy and Philip Montgomery and the other coaches and athletes for giving us all the best dose of medicine there could be!
Leigh Romanello, Tulsa
Friendly Coweta
Two of my elderly neighbors went with me to get our COVID-19 vaccinations at the Coweta Assembly of God Church.
These people were highly organized and professional from the parking through the vaccinations. Everyone was friendly and very helpful.
Many thanks, Coweta.
Bill Nash, Tulsa
Improving rollout
If the Tulsa Health Department wants to improve its vaccination process, it should send some folks to visit the vaccination site in McAlester to see how it’s done.
The McAlester site is the picture of friendly efficiency with plenty of social distancing.
I went there recently, and I have a friend who went there a few days before me. He had the same experience.
Ken Maricle, Tulsa
Stylish sycophancy
Sitting here reading the Jan. 24 edition of the Tulsa World, it’s obvious that The Associated Press and the Tulsa World cater to President Joe Biden as much as they disparaged President Donald Trump.
After four years of oppositional reporting, sycophancy is back in style.
Good thing Tulsa World reports local news.
Jim Mazzei, Tulsa
Fantasyland
The World’s editorial “Free press, free society” (Jan. 18) advances the claim that the press is fair and unbiased and any claim of left-wing media bias is false.
I summarize presidential press coverage: Ronald Regan was an amiable dunce, George H.W. Bush was born with a silver foot in his mouth, Bill Clinton’s sexual dalliances were part of a vast right-wing conspiracy, George W. Bush was a liar.
The media spent three years promulgating the falsehood that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to win election.
A free press is vital to democracy if it rigorously questions powerful people without regard to political affiliation and ensures the public is cognizant of all relevant facts.
Trump earned much criticism, but will the press hold Joe Biden accountable?
On Day One, Biden issued 15 executive orders that will profoundly affect American society and security.
One allows transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports. Is this likely to unify the country? Do women athletes welcome this and view it as fair?
Are the 15 executive orders more like tyranny than democracy?
The media trumpets 100 million vaccinations in 100 days as an ambitious goal while ignoring the 1.6 million shots on Trump’s final day (do the math for 100 days).
To America’s detriment, Biden gives Russians exactly the nuclear arms deal they seek, but Trump is soft on Russia?
The Chinese dictator is surely trembling, but all is well in press fantasyland.
Albert Reynolds, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The executive order signed by President Joe Biden states: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” The daily average of vaccines given during the week before Donald Trump left office was less than 900,000, according to Our World in Data.
Family column
Guest columnist Mike Floyd’s piece “Are you the family?” ( Jan. 26) was amazing!
I would suggest everyone read it. It’s especially appropriate in this day and time.
Mike Sheehan, Collinsville